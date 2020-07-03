Mike Gundy’s football program has ‘no signs’ of racism

Stillwater, Okla. – Oklahoma State’s athletic director said late Thursday that several players have raised concerns that there is “no sign or indication of racism” in an internal review of the football program led by coach Mike Gundy.

“We have been reviewing our program for the past two weeks and talking to current and former players,” AD Mike Holder said in a statement posted online. “Our internal review found that Coach Gundy needed more time to develop strong relationships with his student-athletes. However, our review found no signs or indications of racism.”

Two weeks ago, Chuba Hubbard broke out on social media wearing a t-shirt promoting the One America News Network. Hubbard, who is black, suggested that he might boycott the event; OANN criticizes the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hubbard’s tweet received support from past and current Oklahoma State players. The school’s president and holder issued statements in support of the black athlete, condemning the outrageous behavior and expressing concern over the reaction to the tweet, without directly calling the group.

The white Gundy apologized and he appeared with Hubbard in a video.

“Our players expressed their feelings as individuals and as teammates. They helped me see through the eyes of how the T-shirt had affected their hearts,” Gundy said. I know that is totally unacceptable. I would like to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families for the pain and discomfort that has been brewing over the past two days. Black lives are important to me. Our players are important to me. “

Gundy apologized in April after a media session called the coronavirus a “Chinese virus.” Last week, the school announced a new diversity council, which includes students, players and alumni.

“After meeting with Coach Gundy, I’m confident he listened to his student-athletes,” Holder said Thursday. “I believe he is true to his commitment to strengthening relationships with his players. I believe this is a win for everyone. I look forward to impacting our team.”

In Iowa, more than three dozen former players, most of them black, have been accused of racial bias in a program run by longtime coach Kirk Ferentz. Iowa hired a law firm to conduct the review. Ferentz, backed by his athletic director, promised to listen to his former players too.