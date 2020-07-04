MLB canceled its 2020 All-Star Game

Major League Baseball made the announcement on Friday with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – an annual game between the American League and the National League is not possible this year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to host this year’s game, but will now host it in 2022 instead.

“I thank the Dodgers organization and the City of Los Angeles for being collaborative partners in the early stages of All-Star preparation and having the patience and understanding to navigate the uncertainty created by the pandemic,” Baseball Commissioner Robert D Said Manfred. Jr. in a statement. “The 2022 All-Star Celebration promises to be memorable with events throughout the city and at the picturesque Dodger Stadium.”

This is not the first time the All-Star Game, also known as the Midsummer Classic, has been canceled. In 1945, the game was canceled amid strict travel restrictions during the war.