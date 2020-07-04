sport

MLB canceled its 2020 All-Star Game

by Niki J. Layton
MLB canceled its 2020 All-Star Game
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton

Major League Baseball made the announcement on Friday with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – an annual game between the American League and the National League is not possible this year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to host this year’s game, but will now host it in 2022 instead.

“I thank the Dodgers organization and the City of Los Angeles for being collaborative partners in the early stages of All-Star preparation and having the patience and understanding to navigate the uncertainty created by the pandemic,” Baseball Commissioner Robert D Said Manfred. Jr. in a statement. “The 2022 All-Star Celebration promises to be memorable with events throughout the city and at the picturesque Dodger Stadium.”

This is not the first time the All-Star Game, also known as the Midsummer Classic, has been canceled. In 1945, the game was canceled amid strict travel restrictions during the war.

The MLB season is set to resume at the end of this month 23rd or 24th – and players reported to training camp this week. Typically, this season begins in late March or early April, but coronavirus makes it impossible.
There will be some changes this season, most notably, the lack of roaring fans and Prohibition on spitting.
About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

