More people died from coronavirus in Africa than the worst Ebola outbreak

On May 11, people were walking past the Brooks Brothers store in Boston. Jim Davis / The Boston Globe / Getty Images

The Brooks Brothers, a 200-year-old menswear retailer, has filed for bankruptcy, wearing 40-year-old American presidents and informally becoming the Wall Street bankers’ itter.

The privately held company is struggling with business attire becoming more common in recent years. But it was waned by the coronavirus pandemic, which sent a demand for declining suits. Many home-based employees opt for a more relaxed look of t-shirts and sweatpants than pinstripe suits and custom shirts.

Brooks Brothers filed for Chapter 11 on Wednesday in Delaware Court. In June it warned it would eliminate 700 workers in three states and is seeking a buyer as the coronavirus has destroyed its business.

The company is evaluating various strategic options, including potential sales. But it struggled to find a buyer.

The retailer is reported to be shuttering 20% ​​of its 250 US stores. According to the bankruptcy filing, Brooks Brothers secured $ 75 million in financing to continue operations.

Background of the company: The Brooks Brothers opened its first store in 1818 near Wall Street. A few years later, it began making ready-made suits for men who couldn’t wait for the tailor. In 1896, the retailer invented the original button-down polo shirt and offered a variety of clothing including Madras prints and a chunky Shetland sweater.

Brooks Brothers owner Claudio Del Vecchio bought the brand in 2001 from Marks & Spencer for $ 225 million. He helped expand the brand’s appeal beyond men’s, including women’s clothing, children’s and home goods. He told the New York Times last month that its American factories had “never made money” and planned to move some operations abroad to save money.

Some other context: Brooks Brothers is the latest retailer to go bankrupt. J. Crew, Nieman Marcus and JCPenney have all filed in recent months, citing a slowdown in sales from the virus.

The pandemic hit the Brooks Brothers as some workers had to work from home, eliminating the need for new suits and dressier clothes.

GlobalData Retail said Wednesday that men’s apparel sales fell 74% between April and June.