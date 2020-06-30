MTV VMAs are planned in New York City

“We’re excited to bring the 2020 ‘VMAs back to NYC, the cultural mecca of the world, music and entertainment woven into DNA,” Bruce Gilmour, president of music, music talent, programming and events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement.

“Barclays Center Management and Show Producers are working with state and local authorities to implement best practices for everyone involved,” the release said. “All parties involved do not have extensive social distance policies, meaningful capacity limits, virtualization of parts where possible and limited capacity or audience.”

The VMAs will be the first Barclays Center event after the COVID-19 pandemic arrives in New York, ”said Barclays Center Chief Executive Officer and The Oliver Weisberg The Brooklyn Nets , In a statement.

“We are very excited to host this legendary music night once again and are proud of the impact it will have on our Brooklyn community through the creation of local jobs,” he said. “We greatly appreciate the support and advice of state and local government officials, as well as our internal management and medical team, who work hard to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, and we will continue to follow their guidance at ViacomCBS with our partners at every step of the planning process. “