Much Cry 6 Confirmed, Total Trailer Leaks Ahead Of Today’s Present [Update]

[Update: A full trailer for the game leaked ahead of the Ubisoft Forward event. It features pre-rendered visuals. We also learned the release date and platforms during the event.]

A single of Ubisoft’s significant reveals for its Ubisoft Forward event has by now leaked, and now the enterprise has generated a quick teaser for Significantly Cry 6 with a appear at its major star. The short clip shows Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito using tobacco a cigarette, with a shorter concept that we are going to see extra to come at the party. We would not want to make Gustavo Fring angry, particulalry if he has a box cutter shut at hand.

The leak exposed that Esposito will show up in Far Cry 6, which is supported by this tweet coming from the formal Significantly Cry account. Far Cry 6 will just take put in a tropical paradise called Yara, dominated over by the despotic Anton Castillo and his son Diego. Esposito seems possible to be playing Castillo.

This tweet seems to admit the leak with a cheeky reference, indicating “Anton would not be pleased.” And as all those who have watched Breaking Negative or its spin-off Much better Call Saul can attest, you will not want to get on Esposito’s bad side. He also performed a new Star Wars villain in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

The listing also exposed that Far Cry 6 will seem on both equally existing and subsequent-gen consoles, and provide a cost-free upgrade route for electronic buys from PlayStation 4 to PS5, identical to Microsoft’s Good Delivery on Xbox One to Xbox Sequence X. According to the leaked retail store listing, it truly is scheduled for launch on February 18, 2021. That would likely be a number of months following the up coming-technology consoles arrive.

The Ubisoft Ahead stream will get location tomorrow, July 12. We expect to see much more from Significantly Cry 6 there, as perfectly as other online games like Observe Pet dogs: Legion and Hyper Scape