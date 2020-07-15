‘MythBusters’ Host Grant Imahara had Negative Headaches Just before Fatal Brain Aneurysm

Unique

Grant Imahara complained of migraines in the days right before physicians uncovered his mind aneurysm, and unexpected emergency surgery, unfortunately, couldn’t save him … TMZ has figured out.

Sources near to the “MythBusters” host’s spouse and children explain to us … he’d been suffering from unpleasant problems for a couple days prior to Saturday evening, when he was getting evening meal with his girlfriend at a house in L.A.

We are advised at some issue for the duration of the food, Grant’s agony worsened and he felt dizzy, alongside with encountering intense neck and back ache and numbness in his legs. Immediately after he confirmed symptoms of getting unresponsive, his GF called 911 … we are advised this was all over 9 PM.

Our sources say when paramedics arrived, Grant’s vitals had been usual but he was nonetheless in major agony, so he was rushed to a healthcare facility. We’re advised medical professionals quickly realized he had a mind aneurysm, and he underwent unexpected emergency surgery.

Grant survived the surgical procedures — no modest feat when working with an aneurysm — but we’re advised he hardly ever fully recovered. He had a further operation Sunday, but once again came out unresponsive and in essential situation.

On Monday, we are explained to he experienced an MRI to prep for a 3rd medical procedures … but medical professionals identified the extent of the problems was as well significant. Grant was wholly unresponsive, and the determination was produced to consider him off life guidance.

As we described … the completed electrical engineer, roboticist and beloved Discovery host’s sudden dying, at just 49 a long time previous, was a serious shock to his close friends and longtime coworkers.



8/4/14 TMZ.com