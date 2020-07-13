NASA captures remarkable picture of NEOWISE comet

NASA’s Parker Photo voltaic Probe has captured a amazing picture of the NEOWISE comet that was discovered in March.

The probe, which a short while ago flew earlier Venus, was able to capture the twin tails of NEOWISE, also known as C/2020 F3, “when it was significantly lively just soon after its closest solution to the Sun, referred to as perihelion,” NASA wrote on its web site.

The picture was taken by the probe’s WISPR instrument, which is used to get photos of the sun’s outer environment and photo voltaic wind in seen light.

Most comets have two tails, a dust tail and a single made of electrically charged molecules according to NASA. However, it’s the possibility that NEOWISE could have two ion tails that has intrigued scientists.

“The decreased tail, which seems wide and fuzzy, is the dust tail of comet NEOWISE — developed when dust lifts off the surface of the comet’s nucleus and trails driving the comet in its orbit,” NASA extra in the statement.

“The higher tail is the ion tail, which is produced up of gases that have been ionized by getting rid of electrons in the sun’s powerful gentle. These ionized gases are buffeted by the photo voltaic wind — the sun’s frequent outflow of magnetized product — building the ion tail that extends instantly absent from the solar,” NASA ongoing. “Parker Solar Probe’s pictures show up to demonstrate a divide in the ion tail. This could necessarily mean that comet NEOWISE has two ion tails, in addition to its dust tail, although experts would need more information and examination to ensure this possibility.”

The comet was found out on March 27 by NASA’s NEOWISE (Close to-Earth Object Huge-discipline Infrared Study Explorer) place telescope.

The comet has been seen to the bare eye, NASA said on its web site.

“Through about the center of the month, the comet is seen close to 10 degrees above the northeastern horizon (the width of your outstretched fist) in the hour ahead of dawn,” the area agency additional. “From mid-July on, it is finest viewed as an night object, rising more and more higher previously mentioned the northwestern horizon.”

NASA notes that the comet’s closest approach to Earth will be on July 22, at a distance of about 64 million miles.

