NASCAR at Kentucky DFS Picks: DraftKings Strategy for Sunday’s (July 12) Quaker Condition 400

NASCAR is back again at a 1.5-mile circuit for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1) at Kentucky Speedway. Kentucky is a smooth race monitor that doesn’t develop significantly tire put on, identical to each Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, which have hosted a few combined races this year.

With plenty of 1.5-mile information to pull from, we’ll have a superior-than-regular grasp of the subject in spite of a lack of observe situations. The starting up lineup is established, so let’s dive into the prime DFS performs of the slate.

NASCAR at Kentucky DraftKings Dominator DFS Picks

Kyle Busch commences on the pole for today’s race and has an remarkable report at Kentucky. Having said that, he’s struggled in 2020, with his finest finishes coming at high tire use tracks. Kentucky, getting been repaved in 2016, is not as abrasive on tires as Atlanta, Auto Club, or Darlington.

While I do consider he can lead the early laps by simply just starting out entrance, I do not expect him to be the finest car or truck on the track. I’d glance to be underweight on Busch, but still playable in a multi-entry portfolio.

Martin Truex Jr. will also be a well known choose at a modest $9200 rate tag. He has two wins because the repave, which will also elevate his possession. Nonetheless, I like getting underweight on Truex as nicely. He has struggled a bit in 2020, and while he was tops in common green flag speed at the 1st Charlotte race and Atlanta, people two races have some caveats.

The initial Charlotte race was a evening race and Atlanta is a superior tire put on keep track of. Truex’s two Kentucky wins were being also at night. This is now a day race, so it could harm him. His working day/evening splits at 1.5-mile tracks are statistically substantial.

Rather, below are some other motorists to glimpse at about dominator factors.

Chase Elliott ($10,500): Elliott has been the most dependable driver at the 1.5-mile quad- and tri-oval tracks this yr. His average eco-friendly flag speed rank is tops amongst all motorists. His worst ranking of fifth came at the superior tire put on track of Atlanta, so we can price cut that one particular.

Chase starts off in eighth, so there is some area differential potential here much too, even if he does not rather dominate.

Ryan Blaney ($9800): Like his good friend Elliott, Blaney has also excelled at the 1.5- to 2-mile tri- and quad-ovals. He ranks second in normal inexperienced flag speed at these tracks, and had likely top rated-two finishes or even wins taken absent at Las Vegas and Vehicle Club Speedway owing to lousy luck.

Blaney begins 11th, so he will have a wonderful DFS working day if he finishes in the top rated five. He has concluded best 5 in a few of the 4 1.5-mile races, and could have gained the other race he did not end in the top rated five.

Beside the four stated higher than, here are 6 more motorists who have dominator potential in decreasing order of choice: Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch.

NASCAR at Kentucky DraftKings Benefit DFS Picks

William Byron ($8600): Byron may possibly be the very best play on the slate, but could have marginally dampened possession with each Erik Jones ($8400) and Tyler Reddick ($8200) more affordable solutions also setting up inside 5 places of him. Byron had complications at Atlanta, but due to the fact it is the maximum tire wear keep track of of the four races we’re taking into consideration, we can discount that.

In the other a few 1.5-mile races, his typical inexperienced flag velocity is tops amid all motorists. He hasn’t experienced the finishes to demonstrate for it, which may well also depress his ownership, but velocity will sooner or later translate to results.

Jimmie Johnson ($8800): Johnson will be even lower owned than Byron considering that he’s much more highly-priced and starts off one place ahead. But he’s been just as impressive as Byron at the non-Homestead 1.5-mile tracks.

His worst end is 11th and his typical eco-friendly flag speed rank is seventh, which improves to fifth with Atlanta eradicated. He has top rated-five finishes at Las Vegas and Charlotte. Yet another major five would be a substantial stage haul from his 20th-location commencing position.

Austin Dillon ($6500): Dillon is priced as the 24th-maximum driver this weekend by DraftKings. Nevertheless, his average green flag pace at the four 1.5-mile non-Homestead races is 12th. If we take away Atlanta, that improves to 11th, with no one race outside the leading 14.

His worst end on the year at these tracks is 15th. With a 19th-area commencing position, Dillon’s ownership won’t be by the roof.

