Natasha Cloud wants people to strive for true social change

The 28-year-old recently announced that she would not be participating in the upcoming WNBA season, instead opting to focus her energies on helping Black Lives Matter bring real change in the US.

“Don’t get distracted by the shit that people throw at you. T-shirts and belongings in court are shreds. Take the statues of racist slave owners, it’s pieces,” she told CNN Sport.

“Do we have systematic racism, social reform in oppression, is it guilt, needs real change? Don’t take pieces. Try for real impact.”

‘Called to Greatness’

The Washington Mystics Guard admits that the decision to sit down for the upcoming season will be a difficult one, but that the momentum behind the BLM movement is strong.

She says she can make more of an impact on March than she can from her “bubble” in Florida – where the WNBA season is supposed to play out.

“It’s easy to get ahead and understand what’s calling me great,” she said.

“I am fighting not just for myself and for my fianc,, but for our future children, the community of Black Americans.”

Cloud says he still feels “heavy” after George Floyd’s death, but says something “beautiful” can come out of such a tragedy.

In an emotional letter The Players Tribune In May, entitled ‘Your Silence Is a Knee on My Knee’, people were called upon to acknowledge racial injustice and urged them not to be neutral in this regard.

“I was able to cope with all my emotions, depression, anger, sadness and fear,” she said of her article.

“I was able to be productive with it and put it on paper and tell my story and try to help educate people in that quiet, neutral area.

“Because being quiet is part of the problem. Staying neutral is choosing the oppressor.”

Trump ‘makes my job more difficult’

Since Cloud’s decision to skip the WNBA season, shoe company Converse has come up with a major gesture of support, promising to cover the entirety of the Washington Mystics Guard salary.

Cloud now plans to devote extra time to educating the public on race and finding ways to increase the number of voters ahead of the November presidential election.

“It makes my work more difficult to spread love and spread positivity and be open-minded and open-hearted,” Cloud reflects.

“I understand that it is very difficult for me to change hearts and minds when you grow up this way forever.

“But if I can change the heart and the attitude of a person, that’s a win.”