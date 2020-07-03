Nathan’s famous hot dog-eating champs rescued titles in a secret locale

The Coronavirus pandemic breaks into many sports and entertainment venues this summer, but Nathan’s famous Fourth of July hot dog-eating contest takes place on a Saturday schedule – not just on Coney Island.

The annual Wiener-eating scene takes place with decades of New York tradition, air-conditioned, private, warehouse-like COVID-19 care and very few fans.

“Nathan’s famous competition is synonymous with the American and free celebrations of July 4,” said George Shea, who conducted the weightlifting event on Friday, according to ABC News. It streams its parts on Facebook.

“We are honored to use the competition to highlight the incredible spirit of those who have supported our city and country through the current challenge.”

Twelve-time champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, wearing a mask that slips off, covers his mouth during most events, weighs 220 pounds, and says he was careful in the air-conditioned competition.

“We’ll find out if air conditioning keeps my speed up a bit longer,” he said, adding that he was accustomed to performing outdoors in front of an audience.

“It’s very strange. One good thing about this competition is the power it brings to the crowd. Definitely not likely this year. I want people to see that, ”said Chestnut, who set a world record in 2018 by cutting 74 francs and buns.

Champ admitted that the coronavirus lockdown affected his eating habits.

“I ate a lot and I gained some weight. Once I realized I was gaining weight, I started eating healthy – too many vegetables, ”he said. “It is difficult to eat healthy during quarantine. It is very easy to order take-out and delivery. “

But, he said: “I’m very happy to be able to keep this tradition alive.”

Permanent women’s champion Miki Sudo, who weighed 132 pounds and selected 41 hot dogs and buns, was also named the all-time best.

“I’m really excited to compete. I’m going for the women’s world record, ”she said, adding that AC may also be a factor.

“I prefer to eat in 95 degree weather than air conditioning, but we roll with punches. I’m more ready than ever.”

Chestnut and sudo were then poured into socially distant, masked stares – and then pretended to eat with their masks off the platter of tube steaks.

ESPN will air the contest, which will feature five eaters rather than the usual 15 to allow for social distance in the afternoon during New York.

The competition annually donates 100,000 of Nathan’s famous hot dogs to the Food Bank of New York City and also raises money for food banks.