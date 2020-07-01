NBA Commissioner Adam Silver cannot guarantee that the season will continue if coronavirus cases rise

The 2019-20 season – postponed in March – will resume on July 31, when 22 of the 30 NBA teams will meet in Orlando, Florida and end the season at the Disney World Complex.
Although Silver is determined to be “safe on this campus, not on this campus,” the “significant outbreak” of positive cases among players leads to the cancellation of the season.
“[It’s] Never ‘in full steam.’ One thing we are learning about this virus is that it is very unpredictable. “
The NBA recently announced that after testing 302 players, 16 have tested positive. One of those 16, DeAndre Jordan of the Brooklyn Nets, posted on Twitter that after his positive test, he would not be traveling to Florida.
The proportion of positive cases at the moment is not a concern if Silver. “It’s not terrible based on what we see in the wider population,” Silver said. “In many ways, this is somewhat manageable. Where I got the most relief … Of those 16 positive tests, there were no serious cases.”
A group of NBA players – led by Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving – have voiced their opposition to the league’s plan to re-launch and instead call for the Black Lives Matter movement and the global call for social change in the wake of the assassination of George Floyd by police in May.
However, Silver believes that when looking at the sports world, players can do better by using their platforms when launching a reintroduction.
And Silver supports the players and their desire to speak up.
“These athletes want to hear on these issues and understand,” Silver said. “And we also, at least in the case of the NBA, have a league where 75% of our players are black.
“They are probably the most prominent blacks in the whole world. They don’t paint their skin when they play basketball, or who they are.
