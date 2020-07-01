NBA Commissioner Adam Silver cannot guarantee that the season will continue if coronavirus cases rise

The 2019-20 season – postponed in March – will resume on July 31, when 22 of the 30 NBA teams will meet in Orlando, Florida and end the season at the Disney World Complex.

Although Silver is determined to be “safe on this campus, not on this campus,” the “significant outbreak” of positive cases among players leads to the cancellation of the season.

“Sure, if we have too many cases, we’re going to stop,” Silver said Time . “You can’t run from this virus. I’m sure it will be safe on this campus, not on this campus, because I don’t know where the mass testing of asymptomatic employees is. This is a model of how other industries will eventually open up.

“[It’s] Never ‘in full steam.’ One thing we are learning about this virus is that it is very unpredictable. “