sport

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver cannot guarantee that the season will continue if coronavirus cases rise

1 hour ago
by Niki J. Layton
The 2019-20 season – postponed in March – will resume on July 31, when 22 of the 30 NBA teams will meet in Orlando, Florida and end the season at the Disney World Complex.

Although Silver is determined to be “safe on this campus, not on this campus,” the “significant outbreak” of positive cases among players leads to the cancellation of the season.

“Sure, if we have too many cases, we’re going to stop,” Silver said Time. “You can’t run from this virus. I’m sure it will be safe on this campus, not on this campus, because I don’t know where the mass testing of asymptomatic employees is. This is a model of how other industries will eventually open up.

“[It’s] Never ‘in full steam.’ One thing we are learning about this virus is that it is very unpredictable. “

Sit

The NBA recently announced that after testing 302 players, 16 have tested positive. One of those 16, DeAndre Jordan of the Brooklyn Nets, posted on Twitter that after his positive test, he would not be traveling to Florida.

The proportion of positive cases at the moment is not a concern if Silver. “It’s not terrible based on what we see in the wider population,” Silver said. “In many ways, this is somewhat manageable. Where I got the most relief … Of those 16 positive tests, there were no serious cases.”

A group of NBA players – led by Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving – have voiced their opposition to the league’s plan to re-launch and instead call for the Black Lives Matter movement and the global call for social change in the wake of the assassination of George Floyd by police in May.

However, Silver believes that when looking at the sports world, players can do better by using their platforms when launching a reintroduction.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players’ Association plan to paint the words “Black Lives Matter” on all game courts in Orlando. Says Monday on CNN.

And Silver supports the players and their desire to speak up.

“These athletes want to hear on these issues and understand,” Silver said. “And we also, at least in the case of the NBA, have a league where 75% of our players are black.

“They are probably the most prominent blacks in the whole world. They don’t paint their skin when they play basketball, or who they are.

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

