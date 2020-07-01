Netflix – CNN

The streaming service has announced plans to deposit 2% of its cash $ 100 million , Black-owned financial institutions and community development companies have a better track record of lending to minority borrowers than mainstream consumer banks.

Minority-owned banks and credit unions make up just 1% of all commercial banking assets in the US.

“We believe that bringing more capital to these communities will make a significant difference to the individuals and businesses in them, helping more families buy their first home or save for college, and more small businesses to start or grow,” Netflix said in a statement.

As part of this initiative, the company is also investing $ 25 million in New York Local Initiatives Support Corporation , A development finance company with 35 offices nationwide, which supports black entrepreneurs in a variety of businesses.