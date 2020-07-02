New members of the Oscar organization will further expand diversity

The invitees were 45% women, 36% lower racial / ethnic groups, and 49% international from 68 countries.

“The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travelers in motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the great diversity of our global film community, and now more than ever,” said Academy President David Rubin.

This year’s invitees included actors Cynthia Erivo, Constance Wu, John David Washington and Eva Longoria.

Background #OscarsSoWhite Movement, The academy set targets for inclusion as part of the A2020 initiative, which aims to reduce the number of women and racial / ethnic groups by 2020.

According to a news release about the new invitees, those goals have been surpassed.

The academy recently announced the next phase of its equity and inclusion initiative, dubbed Academy Aperture 2025.

The initiative “seeks to deepen the company’s efforts to include itself in the entertainment industry and increase its membership and representation in the great film community.”

Its early stage outlines specific goals for Oscar and academy governance, membership and workplace culture.

“We are very proud of the progress we have made in meeting our initial inclusion goals set in 2016, but we recognize that the road ahead is a long one,” Academy CEO Dan Hudson said in a statement. “We are committed to staying the course.”