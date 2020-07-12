New York Moments: Trump thought of providing Puerto Rico subsequent Hurricane Maria, former acting Homeland Safety main states

“The President’s preliminary tips have been additional of as a businessman, you know,” Elaine Duke, who was serving as DHS’ performing secretary when the hurricane hit the island in September 2017, explained to the Instances.

“‘Can we outsource the electrical energy? Can we can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?'” Trump reportedly said, according to Duke in the newspaper job interview. “(She stated the idea of promoting Puerto Rico was under no circumstances very seriously thought of or talked about just after Mr. Trump elevated it.),” the paper documented.

Trump has had a fraught history with the US territory considering that Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Virtually 3,000 folks died as a final result of the storm and aftereffects, which include common energy outages.

Trump has earlier taken purpose at Puerto Rican officers for their management of the billions in aid cash his administration has appropriated for storm recovery, accusing the island’s leaders of paying out some of that funds for causes other than hurricane thoroughly clean-up. In November 2018, White Residence officers explained to congressional leaders and appropriators that the President did not want any further reduction funding sent to the island.