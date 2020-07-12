World

New York Moments: Trump thought of providing Puerto Rico subsequent Hurricane Maria, former acting Homeland Safety main states

New York Times: Trump considered selling Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, former acting Homeland Security chief says
“The President’s preliminary tips have been additional of as a businessman, you know,” Elaine Duke, who was serving as DHS’ performing secretary when the hurricane hit the island in September 2017, explained to the Instances.

“‘Can we outsource the electrical energy? Can we can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?'” Trump reportedly said, according to Duke in the newspaper job interview. “(She stated the idea of promoting Puerto Rico was under no circumstances very seriously thought of or talked about just after Mr. Trump elevated it.),” the paper documented.

Trump has had a fraught history with the US territory considering that Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Virtually 3,000 folks died as a final result of the storm and aftereffects, which include common energy outages.
Trump has earlier taken purpose at Puerto Rican officers for their management of the billions in aid cash his administration has appropriated for storm recovery, accusing the island’s leaders of paying out some of that funds for causes other than hurricane thoroughly clean-up. In November 2018, White Residence officers explained to congressional leaders and appropriators that the President did not want any further reduction funding sent to the island.

Trump has continuously denied any fault for his administration in the aftermath of the storm. The President has instead sought praise for his dealing with of Hurricane Maria, contacting it “an remarkable, unsung accomplishment” past yr.

CNN’s Maegan Vazquez, Sarah Westwood and Elizabeth Landers contributed to this report.

Adam is a charismatic science communicator respected for his deep understanding of US S&T system. "New Frontiers in Science & Development' is the online platform he contributes to actively in addition to Science and Getty Images. He has won many national and international awards for his work. Explaining complexities of science in a simple language is his forte. He has extensive experience in reporting about the United State atomic energy program.
His pioneering work show casing US’s maiden mission to Mars and Moon has been applauded this aired in English for Television. In his two decades of writing for the prestigious American weekly Science, his stories have highlighted.

