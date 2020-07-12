New York Moments: Trump thought of providing Puerto Rico subsequent Hurricane Maria, former acting Homeland Safety main states

“The President’s preliminary tips have been additional of as a businessman, you know,” Elaine Duke, who was serving as DHS’ performing secretary when the hurricane hit the island in September 2017, explained to the Instances.
“‘Can we outsource the electrical energy? Can we can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?'” Trump reportedly said, according to Duke in the newspaper job interview. “(She stated the idea of promoting Puerto Rico was under no circumstances very seriously thought of or talked about just after Mr. Trump elevated it.),” the paper documented.
Trump has continuously denied any fault for his administration in the aftermath of the storm. The President has instead sought praise for his dealing with of Hurricane Maria, contacting it “an remarkable, unsung accomplishment” past yr.
