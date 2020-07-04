Top News

New York Times: New US memo highlights gaps in intelligence reports on Russian bounties

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Barbara C. Arroyo
3 Views
New York Times: New US memo highlights gaps in intelligence reports on Russian bounties
Barbara C. Arroyo
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo

Quoting the three officials, the National Intelligence Council, led by National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe, wrote a two-and-a-half-page memo, dated Wednesday – the first few days after the Times Reported On the knowledge of the ount deterrent to intelligence officials last week and the subsequent inaction of the White House.

Officials suggest that the timing and headlines of the memo, which is said to have no new details, are aimed at strengthening the administration’s efforts to protect the silence of the news. Multiple former national security officials told the paper that the description of the memo may have been driven by political motives.

The memo stated that the CIA and the National Counterterrorism Center had assessed with “medium confidence” that a unit of the Russian military intelligence agency GRU had given gifts, and two officials told the paper about the contents of the memo.

But the National Security Agency and other members of the intelligence community determined that they did not have enough evidence to reach that level, so two officials had little confidence in the decision, the two officials told the paper. A third official familiar with the memo told the Times that the CIA’s confidence in the resolution was higher than that of other agencies.

A DNI office spokesman declined to comment. CNN also reached out to the CIA.

The memo comes as President Donald Trump has personally described the news that Russia is giving gifts to Taliban fighters for killing US troops in Afghanistan.
But a US official with direct knowledge of the latest information said that Trump will be included in a daily briefing on intelligence matters at some point in the spring. A source familiar with the situation told CNN that such intelligence was provided to the White House in early 2019.
CNN reported on Wednesday that Trump’s resistance to intelligence warnings about Russia has led his national security team, including those provided by the President’s Daily Brief, to be less vocal about Russia’s threats to the US. Trump, who attended the briefing and who prepared the documents for his intelligence briefing.

The Times reported on Friday that the memo is being deliberately driven by the intelligence behind the agencies’ resolutions. Reports of meetings between Russian military intelligence officers and leaders of criminal networks linked to the Taliban confirm the transfer of money to a GRU account network and low-level network members who have seized control of Russia’s use of the Russiaun complaint to promote such killings.

READ  Pennsylvania Summer Camp Counselor tests for COVID-19 were positive

However, two officials who explained the memo in more detail told the Times that the memo highlighted the lack of proof of exactly what GRU officials and network leaders had said during the meetings – and therefore the rewards extended to the deaths of American soldiers that Russia could not explicitly mention.

It stressed that there was no clear evidence that the surveillance footage of the accounts of the captured member’s ount filings or the money transferred to the ount had been paid for by the NSA, officials told the Times.

In a memo, the Defense Intelligence Agency said there was no evidence linking the Kremlin’s offers directly, officials told the paper.

CNN’s Alex Marquardt, Zachary Cohen, Jim Scitto, Barbara Starr, Paul LeBlanc, Jamie Gangel, Kevin Liptak and Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.

You may also like

About the author

Barbara C. Arroyo

Barbara C. Arroyo

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

View all posts

Leave a Comment