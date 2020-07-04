Officials suggest that the timing and headlines of the memo, which is said to have no new details, are aimed at strengthening the administration’s efforts to protect the silence of the news. Multiple former national security officials told the paper that the description of the memo may have been driven by political motives.
The memo stated that the CIA and the National Counterterrorism Center had assessed with “medium confidence” that a unit of the Russian military intelligence agency GRU had given gifts, and two officials told the paper about the contents of the memo.
But the National Security Agency and other members of the intelligence community determined that they did not have enough evidence to reach that level, so two officials had little confidence in the decision, the two officials told the paper. A third official familiar with the memo told the Times that the CIA’s confidence in the resolution was higher than that of other agencies.
A DNI office spokesman declined to comment. CNN also reached out to the CIA.
The Times reported on Friday that the memo is being deliberately driven by the intelligence behind the agencies’ resolutions. Reports of meetings between Russian military intelligence officers and leaders of criminal networks linked to the Taliban confirm the transfer of money to a GRU account network and low-level network members who have seized control of Russia’s use of the Russiaun complaint to promote such killings.
However, two officials who explained the memo in more detail told the Times that the memo highlighted the lack of proof of exactly what GRU officials and network leaders had said during the meetings – and therefore the rewards extended to the deaths of American soldiers that Russia could not explicitly mention.
It stressed that there was no clear evidence that the surveillance footage of the accounts of the captured member’s ount filings or the money transferred to the ount had been paid for by the NSA, officials told the Times.
In a memo, the Defense Intelligence Agency said there was no evidence linking the Kremlin’s offers directly, officials told the paper.
