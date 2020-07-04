New York Times: New US memo highlights gaps in intelligence reports on Russian bounties

Quoting the three officials, the National Intelligence Council, led by National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe, wrote a two-and-a-half-page memo, dated Wednesday – the first few days after the Times Reported On the knowledge of the ount deterrent to intelligence officials last week and the subsequent inaction of the White House.

Officials suggest that the timing and headlines of the memo, which is said to have no new details, are aimed at strengthening the administration’s efforts to protect the silence of the news. Multiple former national security officials told the paper that the description of the memo may have been driven by political motives.

The memo stated that the CIA and the National Counterterrorism Center had assessed with “medium confidence” that a unit of the Russian military intelligence agency GRU had given gifts, and two officials told the paper about the contents of the memo.

But the National Security Agency and other members of the intelligence community determined that they did not have enough evidence to reach that level, so two officials had little confidence in the decision, the two officials told the paper. A third official familiar with the memo told the Times that the CIA’s confidence in the resolution was higher than that of other agencies.