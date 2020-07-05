Newcomer Bryson DeChambeau won at Rocket Mortgage

DETROIT – Bryson Dichambou has gotten the result of not changing his body.

With jaw-dropping drives and a few clutch putts, DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his first win of the season and three strokes on Sunday in sixth overall.

DeChambeau shot a 7-under 65 at Detroit Golf Club, birdied four of the first seven holes and finished with three straight. He finished the career-best 23-under at 265.

Matthew Wolfe (71) finished second. He started the day with a three-shot lead and hampered his chances with five bogeys on his first 10 holes. Kevin Kisner (66) completed another stroke.

DeChambeau dismissed all doubts with a strong conclusion.

He made a 30-foot birdie putt at number 16, a short putt for birdie on the next hole, and unearned a 367-yard drive to set up another short putt at 18.

DeChambeau came in with six straight top-eight finishes of the week and was the only player with the top 10 in the first three events after the rematch from Coronavirus. He won for the first time in November 2018 after the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

DeChambeau dramatically altered his body, adding 40 pounds of mass, and taking advantage of his physiology during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His power was on full display in Motor City, with the drives routinely going 350 yards.

DeChambeau’s drive to the left in the fourth quarter of 621 yards, D-5, went into a rough adjacent hole in the greenside. He cleared the trees and landed a little on the green, sending his approach 276 yards and he was two-putt from 37 feet.

As his body and energy became a stabilizer for golfers, most eyes were on him and this hurt him in the third round.

On Saturday, DeChambeau exchanged a test with a TV cameraman after a bogey on the sixth hole. After the round, he said it was not right to pose potential harm and hurt another’s image.