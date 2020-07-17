Newswrap, July 16: Rhea Chakraborty’s letter to Amit Shah, Kangana Ranaut’s tweet on lynching, Ludo 1st seem

Newswrap, July 16: Ideal from Rhea Chakraborty’s letter about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to Kangana Ranaut’s verdict on lynching of harmless souls, here are some vital tales that you have to have to know.

Shekhar Suman backs out!

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 but the debates revolving all over him really don’t appear to conclusion anytime soon. Shekhar Suman who had earlier taken an initiative for urgent probe into the late actor’s circumstance has amazingly backed out from the motion. Citing the purpose at the rear of the identical, the veteran actor states he is awkward about the fact that Sushant’s household is silent about the full make any difference.

Rhea Chakraborty pens a letter to Amit Shah

In a stunning state of occasions, Rhea Chakraborty has referred to as herself late Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend for the very first time on social media. Not only that but the actress has also written a letter to House Minister Amit Shah in which she has urged the politician to initiate a CBI investigation in the late MS Dhoni star’s scenario. Earlier, the actress experienced also referred to as out on the net threats targeting her in a tough-hitting submit on Instagram. She also seeks the support of cybercrime helpline regarding this matter. Nevertheless, as for every the most current reports, Rhea hasn’t submitted any law enforcement complaint nonetheless.

Kangana Ranaut not long ago took to social media and strongly condemned the brutal lynching of a priest in Meerut. If media stories are to be thought, a team of youths experienced crushed him up soon after a tiff with the latter. Kangana has now shared her views via a tweet in which she talks about stopping the killing of the harmless spiritual seekers.

The initially look of Anurag Basu’s Ludo unveiled

The guide forged of Ludo including Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh has just lately unveiled the initially glance of the film that is heading for an OTT release. Though Rajkummar is seen sporting a considerably distinctive glance with lengthy hair, Fatima, on the other hand, grabs notice since of a sweet small toddler that she could be observed keeping in her arms. Apart from this, Ludo also characteristics Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrist and PR manager’s statements recorded by law enforcement

Immediately after having reportedly interrogated pretty much 36 folks, law enforcement officials have now recorded the statements of the psychiatrist who experienced been dealing with Sushant Singh Rajput for melancholy. That is not all. A best-notch PR manager from Bollywood named Reshma Shetty’s statement has also been recorded. Even so, additional information are awaited relating to the similar. Apart from that, the investigation team will also test the late actor’s financial institution account aspects in the look for for some discrepancies.

