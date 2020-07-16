Nick Cannon apologizes for anti-Semitic remarks soon after ViacomCBS firing

Nick Cannon apologized Wednesday night for feedback he named “hurtful and divisive” following the television host and producer was dropped by ViacomCBS for remarks the corporation referred to as anti-Semitic.

Cannon, 39, wrote in a Twitter thread that he was “ashamed” of remarks he manufactured on an episode of his “Cannon’s Course” podcast with previous Community Enemy member Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin in which they reviewed racial bias.

Nick Cannon has apologized for anti-Semitic feedback immediately after becoming fired by the mum or dad company of MTV. Todd Williamson / Getty Photographs

In the podcast episode, which was recorded last yr and aired June 30, Cannon explained that Black persons are the “true Hebrews,” that Jews have taken their identification, and that these with out dim pores and skin “have a deficiency” and have acted as “savages” all through heritage. He references “Jewish individuals, white folks, Europeans.”

To start with and foremost I increase my deepest and most honest apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive text that arrived out of my mouth throughout my interview with Richard Griffin. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

“They bolstered the worst stereotypes of a proud and wonderful men and women and I really feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve area that these text came from. The video of this interview has given that been eliminated.”

Cannon extra that he is educating himself on Jewish history following getting given an “eye-opening” lesson the previous handful of times. He also thanked the rabbis and other Jewish leaders who arrived at out to “enlighten” him rather of “chastising” him.

The “Drumline” star initially responded to being fired by ViacomCBS in a prolonged Facebook submit before on Wednesday in which he explained the company’s “unwise choice” put the media conglomerate “on the mistaken side of record.” He demanded an apology and whole possession of “Wild ‘n Out” on MTV and VH1.

“I am deeply saddened in a second so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused an vital instant for us to all develop closer alongside one another and find out a lot more about just one an additional,” he wrote. “Rather the second was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken black gentleman.”

ViacomCBS, the dad or mum firm of MTV and VH1, for which Cannon developed and hosted the comedy improv sequence “Wild ‘n Out,” declared Tuesday that it was cutting ties with him pursuing his remarks in the podcast.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any form and we categorically denounce all varieties of anti-Semitism,” the company claimed in a assertion Tuesday. “Although we assist ongoing schooling and dialogue in the combat versus bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to accept or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

Adhering to his Facebook write-up on Wednesday, Cannon took a a lot more conciliatory tone in his Twitter thread afterwards in the working day.

“I want to assure my Jewish buddies, new and outdated, that this is only the commencing of my education—I am committed to further connections, a lot more profound understanding and strengthening the bond involving our two cultures today and each individual working day going forward,” he wrote.

Cannon also serves as host of the singing competitiveness series “The Masked Singer” on Fox. The broadcast community stated in a assertion to Nowadays that it intends to maintain Cannon on.

“Nick has sincerely apologized, and rapidly taken ways to teach himself and make amends,” the statement reads. “On that basis and offered a perception that this minute calls for dialogue, we will shift ahead with Nick and help him progress this essential conversation, broadly.”

ViacomCBS did not quickly responded to a request for remark.