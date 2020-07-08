Nick Cordero is remembered in a new tribute by Amanda Clutes

The former Radio City rocket-turned-fitness instructor is making live videos every day at 3 p.m. Since Cordero was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in late March. Among them, Clutes shared updates about Cordero and sang “Live Your Life” with fans around the world. They started calling it #WakeUpNick.

She said Cordeaux should be caught up again the next day after Cordeaux died after being hospitalized for 95 days due to complications from Kovid-19.

On Instagram Live on Monday, Clutes tearfully talked about her husband and then sang his song.

“We played this song a lot yesterday in Nick’s room with him,” she shared. “And we were singing with him and singing his whole song and I kept telling him to know who he was and what a wonderful person he was. I wanted to know his dream of becoming a rock star. Sometimes your dreams happen and you can’t fully embrace them, but you can be a rock star.” Nick’s dream of becoming a reality has happened and it’s because of you. “

Cardero, 41, suffered a series of setbacks during his three months at ICU, including amputation of his right leg. Earlier Monday, Klutz shared a ghostly video made by his sister. In the video, which lasted more than 10 minutes, the family showed photos of Clutes and Cordero’s 1-year-old son Elvis rallying around. “How can you have the hardest time of your life? Family,” Clats wrote in caption. “I woke up to this video my sister made for me. She named it Silver Linings. I’m always lucky to have a family that loves to stay together and support each other. I’m also lucky to have the Knicks family and the extended family are the same. READ Review of 'Mucho Mucho Amore: The Legend of Walter Mercado': All Signs Good For Netflix Fans Looking Back On TV Astrologer “This video captures these past 95 days. Love, fatigue, bonds, smiles, song, exercise, hard work, care, support and most of all, love. They’ve done it all for Nick, Elvis and I – the selfless time away from their lives. “At the time of the trauma, look for the silver lining. Speak with the family. Laugh in tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love each other.” Klutz shared another video from her sister on Tuesday, featuring photos of Klutes and Cordero throughout their relationship. “We pushed each other’s buttons in the best possible way,” Klutes wrote. “He would always look at me and say,“ I am lucky. ”Well, dear, it is my fortune to spend five years with you and share a son who will always remind me of you.

This report was contributed by CNN’s Lisa France.