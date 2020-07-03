Nick Cordero may need lung lung transplantation

On Thursday, Broadway star wife Amanda Klutz told “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King that if the exchange were to take place, “many things had to be in order.”
“It’s very likely,” Clutz said of the exchange. “I know my husband wants to live. He needs a 99 percent chance to live a life like that.”
She said Cordero is still very weak after being in the hospital intensive care unit for three months.
She visits him at the hospital every day, and she tells King, “It’s called the vicious circle or the ICU dance, because you feel like you’re moving around, around, and around the hamster.”
But, still, she’s trying to stay positive, Klutz said.
“They told me four times that he couldn’t survive. Sometimes he wouldn’t even survive the night, but he was,” she told King. “He is fighting. I see him every day.
She continued: “Every day before I leave I tell him, ‘Well, here you have to focus. We are both sitting in our new house, Elvis is on the couch and we are’ listening to our house ‘at Laurel Canyon, you know.”
Cordero and Clutes are the parents of Elvis, a 1-year-old son.
Cordero, who was hospitalized at the end of March, was out of coma and his wife said she was covid-negative. He amputated his right leg and received a temporary pacemaker for his heart, which has since been removed. Klutes added that he is now “stable.”
“He’s doing okay. He’s stable,” she said. “He can still open his eyes, and when he is alert and awake, he answers the directions by looking up or down. Yes or no questions. When I ask him, he will smile or even try to move his jaw. He will answer my questions best.” . “
Leave a Comment