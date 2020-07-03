Nick Cordero may need lung lung transplantation

On Thursday, Broadway star wife Amanda Klutz told “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King that if the exchange were to take place, “many things had to be in order.”

“It’s very likely,” Clutz said of the exchange. “I know my husband wants to live. He needs a 99 percent chance to live a life like that.”

She said Cordero is still very weak after being in the hospital intensive care unit for three months.

She visits him at the hospital every day, and she tells King, “It’s called the vicious circle or the ICU dance, because you feel like you’re moving around, around, and around the hamster.”