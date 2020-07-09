Nick Kyrgios calls Boris Becker a ‘donut’ after tennis is labeled a ‘rat’

After many stars tested positive for Kovid-19 after participating in the tournament – which attracted large crowds and lacked social distance – Djokovic, his wife Jelena, three other players, three coaches and one player’s pregnant wife were canceled. Djokovic issued a statement saying he was sorry the tournament was “hurt.”
Alexander Zverev, one of the most negatively contested but tested players, announced on his social media that despite his negative test, he was cautious and self-isolated. However, a video posted on social media a few days later appeared to show the German party at a Monte Carlo nightclub.
Kyrgios, a frequent source of controversy in tennis, took to Twitter to criticize the 23-year-old Zverev and called him “selfish” for ignoring social distance guidelines.
Kyrgios said in an Instagram article, “If you have the courage to leave a tweet, you have written to your management on your behalf. You are going to be 14 days of self-isolation and apologize to the general public.
Kyrgios has previously called the decision to host the Adria Tour “Bonehead”. Zverev’s management team did not immediately respond to CNN Sport’s request for comment.
‘#Rats don’t like it!’
However, former Djokovic coach Becker described Kyrgios as “rat” on Twitter for calling Zverev’s behavior.
The so-called “rat” by Kyrgios Becker is clearly not appreciated.
“When my family and families around the world do the right thing in a respectful way. And you have a goose-hands aving, tell me something.”
Kyrgios has heard his criticism of the US Open, which is currently scheduled for August 24 to September 13.
