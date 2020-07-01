Nick Kyrgios calls Boris Becker a ‘donut’ after tennis is labeled a ‘rat’

After many stars tested positive for Kovid-19 after participating in the tournament – which attracted large crowds and lacked social distance – Djokovic, his wife Jelena, three other players, three coaches and one player’s pregnant wife were canceled. Djokovic issued a statement saying he was sorry the tournament was “hurt.”

Alexander Zverev, one of the most negatively competitive and tested players, has announced on his social media that despite his negative test, he is cautiously self-isolated. However, a video posted on social media a few days later appeared to show the German party at the Monte Carlo nightclub.

Kyrgios, a frequent source of controversy in tennis, took to Twitter to criticize the 23-year-old Zverev and called him “selfish” for ignoring social distance guidelines.