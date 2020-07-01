Nick Kyrgios calls Boris Becker a ‘donut’ after tennis is labeled a ‘rat’

After many stars tested positive for Kovid-19 after participating in the tournament – which attracted large crowds and lacked social distance – Djokovic, his wife Jelena, three other players, three coaches and one player’s pregnant wife were canceled. Djokovic issued a statement saying he was sorry the tournament was “hurt.”
Alexander Zverev, one of the most negatively competitive and tested players, has announced on his social media that despite his negative test, he is cautiously self-isolated. However, a video posted on social media a few days later appeared to show the German party at the Monte Carlo nightclub.
Kyrgios, a frequent source of controversy in tennis, took to Twitter to criticize the 23-year-old Zverev and called him “selfish” for ignoring social distance guidelines.
Kyrgios said in an Instagram article, “If you dare to post a tweet, you have written to your management on your behalf. You are going to be 14 days of self-isolation and apologize to the general public.
Kyrgios has previously called the decision to host the Adria Tour “Bonehead”. Zverev’s management team did not immediately respond to CNN Sport’s request for comment.
‘#Rats don’t like it!’
However, former Djokovic coach Becker described Kyrgios as “rat” on Twitter for calling Zverev’s behavior.
The so-called “rat” by Kyrgios Becker is clearly not appreciated.
“When my family and families around the world are doing the right thing respectfully. And you’re aving a goose arms, say something to Imma.”
Kyrgios has now voiced his criticism of the US Open, which takes place between August 24 and September 13.
