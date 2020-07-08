Nick Kyrgios targets Dominic theme for defending players in controversial tournament

After participating in the tournament, Kovid-19 was tested by many stars – including Novak Djokovic, which attracted large crowds and lacked social distance.

Alexander Zverev was another participant in the event and, despite his negative test, declared that he was self-isolated with caution.

A few days later, however, a video showing the German party at a Monte Carlo nightclub appeared on social media.

However, the theme seemed to have taken issue with Kyrgios for criticizing Zverev Austrian media The young man made a “mistake.”

“I don’t understand why so many people want to interfere. Kyrgios himself made a lot of mistakes. It is better to come clean instead of criticizing others,” said the theme of the tournament.

Kyrgios takes aim

Kyrgios, who has been firm on his coronavirus stance since the outbreak of the pandemic, did not take this comment to heart and took to social media to make his point.

“What are you talking about ThemeDomi? Mistakes like smashing rockets? Swearing? Tanking a few matches here or there? What’s everyone doing?” He wrote Twitter.

“None of you have the intellectual level to understand where I’m coming from. I’m trying to hold them accountable.”

He later said that the theme, Djokovic and Zverev, were treating the pandemic as “a joke”, with the two of them feasting “like potatoes.”

“People lose lives, loved ones and friends, and then the theme stands for ‘wrong’. These guys are ‘top’ in our sport,” he said.

Kyrgios called the decision to host the tournament “bonehead” and called Boris Becker a “donut” for taking issue with his criticism.

Djokovic issued a statement saying he was sorry the tournament was “hurt.”

US Open

The tennis tour will resume at the end of August with the US Open and the French Open starting on September 27.

However, both Rafael Nadal and Djokovic have expressed doubts about whether they will be involved in Flushing Meadows.

Nadal has confirmed on Twitter that he will be participating in the Madrid Open, which begins a day after the final in New York.

Madrid is a crucial warm-up match before the French Open, where Nadal is bidding to win his 13th title.

Meanwhile, Djokovic told the Serbian outlet Telegraf He doesn’t know if he will play in the U.S., preferring instead to focus on the delayed clay-court season.

“I don’t know if I’ll play the US Open. I plan to play Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros in September,” he said.