Nintendo NES-themed Lego set disclosed in new teaser movie

1 hour ago
by Stacy J. Strode
Following on from its successful Tremendous Mario Lego collaboration, Nintendo and Lego are teaming up once once again for a nostalgia-fuelled established dependent on the classic NES console of the 1980s.

The established, which was teased in a five-next video clip by Lego’s formal Twitter account, will let fans to create a Nintendo Enjoyment Process console and accompanying controller out of Lego bricks, together with a Tremendous Mario Bros. cartridge and old university tv to spherical out the retro established.

