Oil tanker wanted by US is hijacked, now anchored close to Iran: experiences

An oil tanker wanted by the U.S. for allegedly circumventing sanctions on Iran has been hijacked – and is now anchored off the coast of the Islamic Republic, a seafarers organization states.

The Dominica-flagged MT Gulf Sky, as of Wednesday, is found in Iranian waters near Hormuz Island, in accordance to TankerTrackers.com.

David Hammond, the CEO of the United Kingdom-based team Human Legal rights at Sea, told the Associated Press that the captain of the ship claimed to him it was hijacked July 5 off the coastline of the United Arab Emirates.

Hammond additional that 26 of the Indian sailors on board had manufactured it back to India, when two remained in Tehran, without the need of elaborating.

“We are delighted to hear that the crew are secure and effectively which has been our fundamental issue from the outset,” he mentioned.

Specifics about the hijacking were not promptly available.

In May, the U.S. Justice Department filed criminal rates from two Iranians, accusing them of trying to launder some $12 million to buy the tanker, then named the MT Nautica. The vessel then took on Iranian oil from Kharg Island to sell overseas, the U.S. authorities claimed.

Court docket documents allege the plan concerned the Quds Pressure of Iran’s paramilitary Innovative Guard, which is its elite expeditionary unit.

“Because a U.S. lender froze the resources related to the sale of the vessel, the vendor never ever acquired payment,” the Justice Section explained. “As a final result, the vendor instituted a civil action in the UAE to recuperate the vessel.”

Meanwhile, the 28 Indian sailors on board the vessel had found them selves stuck without pay back for months, according to the Worldwide Labor Corporation. It filed a report expressing the vessel and its sailors had been abandoned by its entrepreneurs considering the fact that March off of the Emirati city of Khor Fakkan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.