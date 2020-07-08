One million international students are at risk of being frozen out of US colleges by the ICE. Some may not return

Now, things are more difficult. Currently, Stanford intends to maintain social distance on campus every semester. First-year students are on campus in the fall and summer – that is, Fang is studying remotely for a semester and will have to leave the US for that period.

That can also be challenging. There Some airplanes Between the US and China, international arrivals have to be detained for two weeks.

Now, Fang is contemplating whether he wants to pay $ 60,000 a year to study remotely from China. If he does, he will not have all the unplanned interactions and conversations that usually come with school experience.

Living with uncertainty

At the moment, Chen Na, a 29-year-old Chinese national, was unaffected by the changes on Monday.

At New York University (NYU), Chen is about halfway through a two-year master’s degree, and her courses are a combination of online and offline when the fall semester begins.

“I can’t stop thinking about it,” she said. “I feel kind of powerless and vulnerable. I try my best to stay here legally.”

If courses go online, transferring to another university is not an option – some schools offer an interactive telecommunication program that Chen is studying.

Instead, she should try to get back to China, which is expensive.

When Chen first heard of the rule change, she was upset because there were many other policies that would make it more difficult for international students.

For example, in May, New York Times And Reuters The US is reportedly planning to cancel the visas of tens of thousands of Chinese graduate students and researchers linked to universities affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army. In April, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton Suggested Chinese students should not be allowed to study science and technology at US universities. Quoting the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration also made changes to the US immigration system, which prevented immigrants from coming to the country.

“We don’t have much power here, and then sometimes we sacrifice all these political games,” Chen said. “I am very aware of my foreign status here. I know that I am a foreigner. I don’t necessarily see growing hostility from other people, but I think it is policy-wise. It is crushing us.”

Having trouble getting home

Some students find it harder to get home than others.

Theresa Cardinal Brown, director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Center for Bilateral Policy, said some students may not be able to go home.

“The big problem is that some of these countries have travel restrictions and they can’t go home, so what do they do then?” She added. “This is a problem that confuses many students.”

India, the second largest source of international students, has closed its borders for commercial flights, although it operates repatriated flights.

Maitri Parsana, who is completing her third year of biological sciences at the University of Buffalo in New York State, does not know how she will return to India if forced to leave.

She said the university offers hybrid courses, but the 22-year-old from Gujarat state, it is still unknown whether her specific classes will be online or offline.

Parsana says there are no flights to India, but she hopes her government will arrange flights to bring the lonely students back home.

“I’m definitely scared. I don’t really know what to do. I’ve already stressed about my school, and now I have to emphasize something else,” she said, adding that the focus on US international students seems to be on addressing real issues like the pandemic.

“It makes us feel like we have moved away from this country for no reason.”

Business effects

It’s not just students who are bothered by Monday’s decision. It also affects the US economy.

In 2018, China, India and South Korea have contributed more than just students Billion 25 billion According to the nonprofit Institute of International Education, for the economy.

If students have to leave the country, they may not want to continue paying tuition fees to study remotely from a different time zone.

Nicholas Henderson, co-founder and director of the Delhi-based Test-Prep and Counseling Institute for Indian students who want to study in the US, said the regulations could inspire colleges to change their approach to hybrid models. To help people stay.

“What Kovid has shown is that universities are ready to work with students,” he said.

However, U.S. policies run the risk of discouraging future students from studying in the US.

When Persona first came to America, she planned to try to settle there. Now, she says she doesn’t want to live in the US and encourages students who want to study abroad to consider another country, such as Australia or Canada.

“I don’t know what the (US government) is trying to do because if they do this, their economy will burn up,” Persona said. “If they’re making these kinds of rules, there’s not a lot of people coming here for their education.”

Career Effects

If international students are sent home early, it is not their education alone. Students miss out on job opportunities – often one of the reasons they chose to study in the US in the first place.

In the US, international students Eligibility for the scheme Enabling them to work in the country after they graduate.

The 24-year-old South Korean university student said Monday that due to a change of policy, he feels he is disappointed that the scheme is likely to be lost. CNN has agreed not to use its real name because of concerns over privacy.

He only had one semester in his degree to go to, and when he signed up for his courses, all were offline. Now, they have switched to online courses, and he must either go home for his final semester or transfer to another university.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” he said. “I’ve renewed my home contract.”

If he goes home, he will not be eligible for a temporary employment scheme – and if he wants to work in the US, he will have to find a company to sponsor his visa.

“I’m very frustrated,” he said. “I would like to at least get some opportunities to compete.”

Chen is facing a similar situation. Prior to the pandemic, she planned to stay in the US after graduating in 2021. Now, however, Chen thinks America is the best place.

“I wonder if it’s really worth it to go through all of this … instead of finding a country that is more valuable to me,” she said.