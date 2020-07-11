Tech

OnePlus Nord could start together with these AirPods killers

2 hours ago
by Stacy J. Strode
OnePlus Nord could launch alongside these AirPods killers
OnePlus could possibly have a pair of legitimate wi-fi earbuds to go together with the future OnePlus Nord spending budget-orientated smartphone. 

The Chinese tech organization posted a photograph of its earlier Bullets headphones with the textual content “what’s upcoming in line?” That would advise OnePlus’ upcoming Bullets headphones will at last ditch the wire that connects the two earbuds and provide thoroughly wireless in-ear headphones. 

I'm a journalist, part-time university lecturer and freelance editor and copywriter.

