Opening night Major League Soccer match was postponed due to positive Kovid-19 tests

1 hour ago
by Niki J. Layton
Major League Soccer MLS Back Tournament The league announced in a statement Tuesday that the match between Nashville SC and Chicago Fire FC has been postponed.

Five Nashville SC players have tested positive for coronavirus since arriving in Orlando, Florida last week. Two players got positive results last weekend, while the other three received positive results on Monday night.

In addition, four other players received test results that were incomplete and required more testing.

The two clubs should play on Wednesday as the league opens its season-opening tournament at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

The league predicts Nashville SC’s participation in the tourney following additional test results. More details on when the match will be played will be announced at a later date.

The Twitter account for The Roadies, an independent support group that follows the team, Tweeted their support Before deferment.

“Let’s do one thing, Crystal Clear Real Quick. Whatever happens at the end of the #MLSisBack Tournament, we will 100% support any player or the entire club if they can’t participate.

FC Dallas withdrew from the MLS tournament on Monday after ten players and a staff tested positive for the virus. The MLS Players’ Association recognizes the complex nature of organizing a tournament during the pandemic.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Monday, he wrote, “Removing FC Dallas from the competition in Orlando is a reminder of how difficult it is for all the sports to come back in the midst of this epidemic.”

CNN has asked MLSSPA to comment following the Nashville SC news.

