Opening night Major League Soccer match was postponed due to positive Kovid-19 tests

Major League Soccer MLS Back Tournament The league announced in a statement Tuesday that the match between Nashville SC and Chicago Fire FC has been postponed.

Five Nashville SC players have tested positive for coronavirus since arriving in Orlando, Florida last week. Two players got positive results last weekend, while the other three received positive results on Monday night.

In addition, four other players received test results that were incomplete and required more testing.

The two clubs should play on Wednesday as the league opens its season-opening tournament at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.