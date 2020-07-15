Orange County university board votes for little ones to return to university without the need of requiring social distancing, masks

The Orange County Board of Training permitted its suggestions on Monday for the reopening of educational institutions in the fall. The board voted 4-1 to approve a set of tips, including normal temperature checks, recurrent hand washing and extensive cleanings of lecture rooms, places of work and buses.

The board did not, even so, demand the use of masks or social distancing. In reality, it suggested versus the steps.

CNN contacted or gathered information and facts from all 28 of the county’s university districts on Tuesday. Of the districts that responded or posted plans on the web — much more than fifty percent — none claimed they would return small children to college with out masks or social distancing.

The Anaheim Unified Faculty District, which serves approximately 30,000 college students, told CNN it will suggest to its board of trustees re-opening colleges with a entire distance-understanding model to start off the 2020-2021 university calendar year.

CNN’s Annie Grayer contributed to this report.