As power cables reach capacity, wind turbines need to be switched off on a daily basis, without the use of clean power.
Instead of wasting extra electricity, the islands decided to use it. Right here in 2017, the European Marine Energy Center (EMEC), the world’s first, used tidal energy to divide and hydrogen the water – a process called electrolysis.
That’s just the beginning. The success of that project has enabled EMEC, Community Energy Scotland and others to work together with additional wind power. Surf ‘n’ Turf, funded by the Scottish Government, combined hydraulics from tidal and wind turbines to create hydrogen, first in another world.
Conventional hydrogen production relies almost entirely on fossil fuels and causes 830 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. This is equivalent to the CO2 emissions of the United Kingdom and Indonesia, according to the International Energy Agency.
Hydrogen energy is expensive, but Orkney’s success in creating hydrogen using pure energy proves that it can be done at scale. The islands are already using hydrogen to power vehicles, and it is Will be used soon to heat up the local elementary school.
Now, Orkney hopes to power hydrogen fuel cells to a seaside vessel that can transport cargo and passengers.
“We hope this will be a world first,” said Jon Clip Shim, hydrogen manager at EMEC, “and there’s a race.”
– Jenny Mark contributed to this report.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that hydrogen was used to power an elementary school.
