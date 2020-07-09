Orkney, known for its breathtaking coastline and Britain’s oldest heritage sites Energy , Quietly pioneered hydrogen technology.

Plenty of rainfall, strong winds and powerful waves mean the island’s total electricity demand has already been fulfilled Renewable resources . In recent years, Orkney’s grid has not been able to handle the energy generated from its ever-expanding wind farms, Megan McNeill, manager of Orkney projects at Community Energy Scotland, told CNN Business.

As power cables reach capacity, wind turbines need to be switched off on a daily basis, without the use of clean power.

Instead of wasting extra electricity, the islands decided to use it. Right here in 2017, the European Marine Energy Center (EMEC), the world’s first, used tidal energy to divide and hydrogen the water – a process called electrolysis.