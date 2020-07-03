Over 13 tonnes of human hair were recovered from Chinese prisoners

According to the CPB
The shipment originated in Xinjiang, China, indicating human rights violations of forced labor and imprisonment. Products make more than $ 800,000.
Xinjiang a Autonomous countryside in the northwest of China
And is home to about 11 million Uyghurs, mainly with the culture and language typical of a Muslim ethnic minority. Until recently, There are more Uyghurs in Xinjiang than Han Chinese
, A racial majority that includes the rest of the country.
The US State Department estimates that tens of millions of Uyghurs are detained in large numbers of concentration camps in Xinjiang, where they are subjected to “torture, cruel and inhuman treatment, such as physical, sexual assault, coercive labor and death.”
In addition to political teaching, Former inmates told CNN
They suffer from sleep deprivation, lack of food and forced injections.
This is the second time this year that CBP has seized suspected products from China Made from prisoner hair.
“It is essential for American importers to ensure that the integrity of their supply chain meets the humanitarian and ethical standards expected by the American government and American consumers.” Said Brenda Smith, executive assistant commissioner of the CBP Office of Trade.
“The production of these goods is a serious violation of human rights, and the restraining order is intended to send a clear and direct message to all companies that want to do business with the US.
China faces international scrutiny for the treatment of the Uyghurs, President Trump in June The bill was signed into law
Its aim is to punish Beijing for oppressing the ethnic minority.
However, According to John Bolton’s new book “The Room Where It Happens.”
Trump, speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2019, said, “Go ahead and build the camp.” To the Bolton account
Trump thought, “That’s exactly the right thing to do.”
