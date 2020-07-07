Patrick Mahomes has signed the most lucrative sports contract in history, the agent said

In a post on Instagram, Mahomes agent Chris Cabot mentions the historic nature of the huge deal. “The first half-billion-dollar player in sports history. Biggest deal in sports history. NFL player is the highest paid player in the history of sports,” Cabot wrote of the Mohawks signing the deal.

“He is an outstanding leader and credited to the Kansas City community, and I am delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for years to come,” Hunt said.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid expressed his excitement at the prospect of coaching Mahomes for the future, in a statement, saying, “I have had the privilege of coaching many athletes and specialists in my career, and Patrick is without question a player. He is at the beginning of his career.” “

Muhomes has been with the Chiefs since 2017, when the team was selected as the tenth Overall pick in the first round of the draft. The Texas native played at Texas Tech before being drafted.

CNN contacted Mahomes Agent for more details on the blockbuster deal.

Clarification: This story has been updated to reflect that Mahomes was tenth overall in the first round of the draft.