Patrick Mahomes has signed the most lucrative sports contract in history, the agent said

1 hour ago
by Niki J. Layton
The 10-year extension is worth $ 450 million. ESPN first reported On the terms of the deal, then the NFL Network. According to ESPN and the NFL Network, the extension brings the total potential value of the Mahomes current contract to $ 3 503 million between the 2020 and 2031 NFL seasons.

In a post on Instagram, Mahomes agent Chris Cabot mentions the historic nature of the huge deal. “The first half-billion-dollar player in sports history. Biggest deal in sports history. NFL player is the highest paid player in the history of sports,” Cabot wrote of the Mohawks signing the deal.

“This is an important moment for our franchise and for the Chiefs Kingdom,” said Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt A statement. “Since he joined the Chiefs a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports.”

“He is an outstanding leader and credited to the Kansas City community, and I am delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for years to come,” Hunt said.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid expressed his excitement at the prospect of coaching Mahomes for the future, in a statement, saying, “I have had the privilege of coaching many athletes and specialists in my career, and Patrick is without question a player. He is at the beginning of his career.” “

Muhomes has been with the Chiefs since 2017, when the team was selected as the tenth Overall pick in the first round of the draft. The Texas native played at Texas Tech before being drafted.

CNN contacted Mahomes Agent for more details on the blockbuster deal.

Clarification: This story has been updated to reflect that Mahomes was tenth overall in the first round of the draft.

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

