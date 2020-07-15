PENNSYLVANIA CORONAVIRUS: 97,665 cases

SUSAN: THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASED THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS CASE NUMBERS IT ADDED 929 CASES. THAT PUSHES THE STATEWIDE TOTAL TO MORE THAN 96,000. THE STATE SAYS MANY OF TODAYS CASES WERE A RESULT OF A DELAY IN REPORTING BY PRIVATE LABS. THE VAST MAJORITY DID NOT OCCUR WITHIN THE PAST 24 HOURS. THE DEPARTMENT ALSO REPORTED 20 NEW DEATHS FOR A TOTAL OF SIX — 6931. IN THE HUSK — THE SUSQUEHAN VALLEY, LEBANON HAD 26 NEW CASES. LANCASTER 25. YORK 14. DAUPHIN 13. CUMBERLAND TEN. FRANKLIN ALSO ADDED TE ADAMS AND PERRY EACH ADDED ONE. JUNIATA AND MIFFLIN COUNTI

Coronavirus: 97,665 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania WGAL News 8 coronavirus cases updates Updated: 12:06 PM EDT Jul 15, 2020



The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there are now 97,665 cases of coronavirus in the state. That is an increase of 994 from the previous day.The department currently has reported a total of 6,957 deaths.Map shows number of COVID-19 cases county-by-county“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.There are 870,984 patients who have tested negative to date. Coronavirus has been found in all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.- Coronavirus cases broken down by zip code can be found on this interactive map.Susquehanna Valley new daily coronavirus cases:Adams County: 0Cumberland County: 21Dauphin County: 16Franklin County: 3Juniata County: 0Lancaster County: 30Lebanon County: 2Mifflin County: 0Perry County: 0York County: 36Susquehanna Valley total coronavirus cases county-by-county.Adams County: 399Cumberland County: 982Dauphin County: 2,325Franklin County: 1,019Juniata County: 116Lancaster County: 4,906Lebanon County: 1,476Mifflin County: 74Perry County: 95York County: 1,908Susquehanna Valley hospitals tracking casesSome local healthcare providers are posting hospital-specific coronavirus information on their websites.Use the links below to see the online dashboards for Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center and Lancaster General Hospital:PSU Hershey dashboardLGH dashboardCoronavirus – What you should knowThe following information is from the CDC:What are the signs and symptoms?The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.FeverCoughShortness of breathReported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.How does COVID-19 Spread?Person-to-person spreadThe virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.Can someone spread the virus without being sick?People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.Spread from contact with infected surfaces or objectsIt may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.How easily does coronavirus spread?The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community (“community spread”) in some affected geographic areas.How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily.Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.PreventionThere is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.Clean your hands oftenWash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.For information specific to healthcare, see CDC’s Hand Hygiene in Healthcare Settings.Avoid close contactAvoid close contact with people who are sickPut distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.Stay home if you’re sickStay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick.Cover coughs and sneezesCover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.Throw used tissues in the trash.Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.Clean and disinfectClean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.