Pennsylvania Summer Camp Counselor tests for COVID-19 were positive

A counselor at a Pennsylvania sleep-away camp serving many New York children was infected with coronavirus.

Camp Seneca Lake said it had been delaying the camp for health-care children for “a few days” after staff tested for COVID-19 during the orientation.

If New York parents want to send their children to a sleep-over camp, they must be sent to an outdoor facility this summer because Governor Andrew Cuomo and Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker have banned such camps in the Empire State. The COVID-19 is very dangerous because of the crisis.

A group of Jewish camp operators sued Cuomo over the ban.

“We would like to update you on the situation in the camp on staff orientation,” Camp Seneca Lake said in a “Dear Parents” letter released Friday.

“As you know, we have a process of testing all of the staff and campers [for COVID-19] And the results are cleared in our office before they are allowed to enter the camp.

“All staff who came in this week had negative results and were allowed to attend the orientation.

“Upon arrival, we again tested the staff and a staff tested positive for coronavirus when the results were returned last night.”

The letter continued, “He was immediately sent back home this morning.

“There are zero signs that these staff are sick, but very carefully we detain other staff who come in contact with him and we will re-examine them in a few days.”

The camp is open Wednesday through kindergarten to sixth grade and for older children.

A source familiar with the situation said the councilor came from Miami to work at the camp.

In a letter to parents, Seneca underestimated a staff’s positive test – he has since left the field – and assured them that there is a system to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the camp.

“We set up this process to prepare for a situation like this and all protocols are followed accordingly.

“The results of the new tests will not be available until this Monday evening for the weekend of July 4. As a result, unfortunately, because we want to be very careful we have to delay the start date of the camp for a few days and be sure that anyone in contact with this staff will be tested negative again.

“We got in touch with the health council and informed them of our plan.”

A source familiar with the situation has asked why Camp Seneca is not closing – or detaining counselors who have been infected for at least 14 days.

Many Orthodox Jewish parents are sending their children to Camp Seneca Lake, according to one source.