Phyllis Somerville, an actress with a lengthy career of roles in movie, television and Broadway productions, has died. She was 76.

Somerville’s manager Paul Hilepo claims the actor died Thursday in New York Metropolis of purely natural triggers.

A indigenous of Iowa, Somerville moved to New York in the 1970s. She most just lately appeared onstage in the Broadway generation of “To Eliminate a Mockingbird.”

“She took pleasure in contacting herself a New Yorker but she had salt of the Earth mid-western roots which she was also very pleased of,” Hilepo reported in an e-mail.

On tv, she appeared in “The Significant C,” “NYPD Blue” and was in films like “Arthur” and was among the “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” cast associates nominated for a Display screen Actors Guild Award.

Her last film credit rating was “Poms,” in which she appeared along with Diane Keaton and Pam Grier in a comedy about more mature females who sort a cheerleading squad.

In “The Major C,” she played the foul-mouthed neighbor to Laura Linney’s character, a straight-laced background trainer who is given a grim most cancers prognosis.

