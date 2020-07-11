Economy

Popular Ocean Metropolis bar closes 'until more notice' just after 3 workforce examination favourable for COVID-19

2 hours ago
by Adam D. Crook
Adam D. Crook
A common bar and cafe in Ocean Town, Maryland, has shut “until further observe” immediately after 3 of its workers analyzed constructive for the novel coronavirus.

In this image from a Saturday, Might 16, 2020, video provided by Revolution Celebration Style and design & Manufacturing, “bumper tables,” designed by the organization and designed to enable people to observe social distancing although having and speaking, are debuted at Fish Tales, a cafe in Ocean Metropolis, Md. (Katie Kirby/Revolution Event Style and design & Manufacturing via AP)

A well known bar and restaurant in Ocean Town, Maryland, has closed "until even more notice" just after 3 of its personnel analyzed positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a Facebook put up to the neighborhood, Fish Tales Bar & Grill stated they figured out a few workforce experienced tested optimistic for COVID-19 on Friday night time and made the connect with to near the cafe.

The cafe experienced previously snagged national headlines for its modern answer for keeping restaurant goers secure by making tables out of inflatable inner tubes with tables developed into them that prospects could stand in and make certain they ended up often standing the good distance from other individuals.

“We imagine that we have established a optimistic illustration in our neighborhood following this pandemic as a result far,” the cafe said in the Fb article.

“We are eager to proceed down this path by accomplishing the suitable matter for our employees and buyers. We will be meeting with wellbeing officials to go above the most secure strategies to make sure all of our employees has been tested and cleared to perform.”

The small business also thanked their team and buyers for becoming supportive of the restaurant during the pandemic.

“Thank you for knowing that the wellness of our team is most crucial through this time. We love you all and hope to be back open up before long!”

Fish Tales Bar & Grill isn’t the only Ocean City seaside bar to briefly shut thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Purple Moose Saloon reported it is shut down for now, following two of its staff members contracted COVID-19.

WTOP’s Matt Smaller contributed to this report.

