Portugal criticized the UK’s decision to leave the quarantine list as ‘irrelevant’

Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said it was “very disappointing” for Portugal to be excluded from the list of countries that would be excluded from spending two weeks in isolation after arriving in England.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Friday, Santos Silva said: “We are very disappointed with this decision by the British authorities. We think it is foolish and unfair. This is very irrelevant.
“There are seven times more cases of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom than Povigal, so we think this is not the case with friends and friends,” he said.
Although he acknowledged that he had experienced some “specific outbreak” of Povigal Kovid-19 in Lisbon, the minister insisted that destinations popular with British tourists – such as the Algarve – were not coronavirus hotspots.
Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa also said the Algarve is a safe place to spend the summer.
According to UK government statistics, about 2.5 million Britons moved to Portugal last year.
CNN’s Isabela Tezera and Milena Veselinovic contributed to the reporting.
