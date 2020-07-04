Portugal criticized the UK’s decision to leave the quarantine list as ‘irrelevant’

(CNN) – The Portuguese government condemned the British government’s decision not to quit Keeping the suspects isolated For people traveling from the mainland Portugal There are seven times more cases of coronavirus than in the UK, as “irrelevant” and “unwise”.

Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said it was “very disappointing” for Portugal to be excluded from the list of countries that would be excluded from spending two weeks in isolation after arriving in England.

Exclusion list, which is published UK Government Effective on Friday and July 10, it includes 59 states and 14 British Overseas Territories.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Friday, Santos Silva said: “We are very disappointed with this decision by the British authorities. We think it is foolish and unfair. This is very irrelevant.

“There are seven times more cases of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom than Povigal, so we think this is not the case with friends and friends,” he said.

Although he acknowledged that he had experienced some “specific outbreak” of Povigal Kovid-19 in Lisbon, the minister insisted that destinations popular with British tourists – such as the Algarve – were not coronavirus hotspots.

Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa also said the Algarve is a safe place to spend the summer.

In a Tweet Posted on Friday, Costa added a graph comparing the number of Covid-19 cases in the UK to those in Algarve, with the words: “You’re welcome to have a safe holiday in the Algarve.”

Health authorities in Portugal have so far recorded 1,587 deaths from coronavirus in all settings. According to the Johns Hopkins University 44,216 people infected with the virus in the UK.

According to UK government statistics, about 2.5 million Britons moved to Portugal last year.

CNN’s Isabela Tezera and Milena Veselinovic contributed to the reporting.