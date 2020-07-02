Protests in Hong Kong on July 1

A woman responded to pepper spray as police cleared protesters in Hong Kong on Wednesday, July 1. Dale de la Rey / AFP / Getty Images

For the second summer in a row, political unrest returned to the streets of Hong Kong.

Hundreds of protesters were arrested in the busy shopping district of Causeway Bay on Wednesday, July 1, and the Chinese central government imposed a national security law on the semi-autonomous city. Protesters and police clashed in May and June after the Security Act was first proposed.

The new law dramatically expands the powers of local and mainland authorities to investigate, prosecute and punish dissenters.

Critics say the legislation deprives Hong Kong of its autonomy and valuable civil and social freedom. China and local governments have argued that it is necessary to curb unrest and uphold mainland sovereignty.

Last summer, anti-government protests sparked fierce opposition to the proposed extradition law. Critics have feared the bill would send citizens across the border into mainland China. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam withdrew the bill in September, but refused to provide evidence on four other demands, including greater democracy for the city and an independent commission on police behavior.