Top News

Protests in Hong Kong on July 1

28 mins ago
Add Comment
by Barbara C. Arroyo
3 Views
Protests in Hong Kong on July 1
Barbara C. Arroyo
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo

A woman responded to pepper spray as police cleared protesters in Hong Kong on Wednesday, July 1.

Dale de la Rey / AFP / Getty Images

Updated 3:06 AM ET, Thursday July 2, 2020

A woman responded to pepper spray as police cleared protesters in Hong Kong on Wednesday, July 1.

Dale de la Rey / AFP / Getty Images

For the second summer in a row, political unrest returned to the streets of Hong Kong.

Hundreds of protesters were arrested in the busy shopping district of Causeway Bay on Wednesday, July 1, and the Chinese central government imposed a national security law on the semi-autonomous city. Protesters and police clashed in May and June after the Security Act was first proposed.

The new law dramatically expands the powers of local and mainland authorities to investigate, prosecute and punish dissenters.

Critics say the legislation deprives Hong Kong of its autonomy and valuable civil and social freedom. China and local governments have argued that it is necessary to curb unrest and uphold mainland sovereignty.

Last summer, anti-government protests sparked fierce opposition to the proposed extradition law. Critics have feared the bill would send citizens across the border into mainland China. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam withdrew the bill in September, but refused to provide evidence on four other demands, including greater democracy for the city and an independent commission on police behavior.

READ  Texas Bar Owners protest 'Bar Lives Matter'

You may also like

About the author

Barbara C. Arroyo

Barbara C. Arroyo

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

View all posts

Leave a Comment