PS5 selling price and pre-orders could go dwell nowadays — here’s what we know

1 hour ago
by Stacy J. Strode
PS5 price and pre-orders could go live today — here's what we know
UPDATE, 7/13 7:30pm ET: Even though Amazon’s PS5 pre-buy web page went stay previously right now, there’s however no choice to get the console, nor is there any value or release day mentioned as of Monday night. We are going to update this site must nearly anything change regarding the status of PS5 pre-orders.

The PS5’s price and launch date are nevertheless a secret, but we could master them the two in advance of the conclusion of the working day — if you acquire semi-dependable leakers on Twitter very seriously. Two popular PS5 predictors have pegged pre-orders to start out these days (July 13), but there is no real proof past their say-so. It’s not difficult, but there’s no proof that Sony options to share its PS5 programs just nevertheless.

