London (CNN) – Drinkers are not socially alienated, a UK police official has warned after completing a late shift on Saturday – the first day the pubs reopened in England after the coronavirus shutdown.

“A busy night and what we know is confirmed, that alcohol and social distance are not a good combination,” tweeted John Aptor, national chairman of the Police Federation of Police Staff in England and Wales.

Aptor, who is on duty in the southern England city of Southampton, said he and his colleagues were dealing with “cheerful drinkers, angry drinkers, fights” and anti-sabotage. “What’s clear is that drinkers can’t / can’t do socially,” he said.

The London Metropolitan Police asked in a post on Twitter when the pubs reopened: “Be responsible, stay safe and follow social distance and other guidelines.”

But the pictures taken on Saturday night in the Central London district of Soho, known for its pubs and bars, show the crowded streets.

Five pubs in Nottinghamshire in the East Midlands region of England have decided to close early after anti-social behavior, with police making four arrests following reports of a window smash and minor assault.

However, Inspector Craig Berry thanked the “vast majority of people who acted responsibly throughout Saturday.”

Devon and Cornwall police in southwest England said they received more than 1,000 calls on Saturday, mostly related to a “drink-related disorder”.

An official tweeted that police have made four arrests in Essex, southeast England.

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock told Sky News Sophie Ridge was happy with how Saturday went.

“From what I’ve seen, there are quite a few images to the contrary, but a lot of people have acted responsibly and this balanced message is very important. People should enjoy the summer safely,” he said.

“You see, from Leicester and elsewhere, we will take stringent measures if this is needed to control the virus. However, there is always a whole plan by lifting the lockdown to lift the national action.