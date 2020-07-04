Rachel Dolezal is ‘proven’ by the Black Lives Matter movement

She still sees herself as black – and aspires to play a role in racial equality.

But Rachel Dolezal, a white woman who claimed to be African-American in 2015, led to a national scandal that diminished the years of insults that followed, insisting she could help inspire better treatment of minorities.

“Racially I identify as human, but culturally I identify as black,” Dolezal said in a phone interview from her home in Spokane, Washington, where she makes live braided hair and sells her artwork.

“I hope we can get back to the vocabulary. It’s part of challenging the racial worldview.”

Dolezal, a single mother, changed her legal name to Nkechi Amare Deal in 2017, but Rachel says socially, she was energized by the drive for justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Although she said she had good relations with individual protesters and members of the black community, she acknowledged that the Black Lives Matter movement in her area had rejected her offer to participate.

“Increasingly, a lot of people I’ve heard are not black or mixed or white and a lot of people have said this is your moment. You’ve been proven,” Dolezal said. “I have received hundreds of messages. This is mostly positive. “

She credited the sympathetic 2018 documentary “The Rachel Divide” for helping to change people’s minds about her.

“The Netflix documentary has helped some people understand the context and the story. I have received a lot of apologies from people who jumped on the bandwagon on social media,” she said.

In June 2015, while Dolezal was biracial while serving as president of the NAACP chapter in Spokane, a local news reporter revealed that her parents, Ruthanne and Lawrence Dolezal of Montana, were both white.

The news broke the same month that Caitlin Jenner celebrated her transition, but Dolezal lost her NAACP position and teaching job at Eastern Washington University. She struggled financially, relying on friends for money, she said.

Sales from her 2018 memoir “In Full Color” helped, but later she was charged with welfare fraud for not reporting income of $ 84,000 to the state’s social and health services department.

Nowadays, Dolezal combines political advocacy – for the purpose of defrauding the police, for damages, and for defiling “racist” monuments. She encourages artwork, She is sprinkled in red, including a piece she calls “Truth Be Told” featuring the white bust of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and Franklin Roosevelt.

Slaver, rapist, murderer, racist, their titles.

“It’s in a four-inch deep shadow box frame,” said Dolezal, who is making a bid for $ 1,000.

“All my art is for sale. It’s a hell of a lot compared to a banana Sold for [$120,000]” She said, smiling.

Her family includes her son Franklin, 17, and Izaya, 26, a foster brother, who received legal custody. She is also four years old with autism. She plans to move to Tucson soon to be with Franklin, a student at the University of Arizona.

There, she hopes for a fresh start.

“I’ve been waiting 15 years to move,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming.”