Releiver meets Brad Bracht, who is not yet at Spring 2.0

Brad Brach’s absence at the Mets camp was confirmed Wednesday.

Manager Luis Rojas, who has not worked with the Veteran Reliever team since the start of Spring Training 2.0 Friday, said he would not provide further details. Rojas confirmed that Jared Hughes, the reliever who signed last week, was not seen in the camp.

It is not clear which players tested positive for COVID-19 – either by intake test or since the start of camp. General manager Brady Van Wagenen indicated before the intake-test results that a player on the 40-man roster had previously tested positive for coronavirus. The Mets are not commenting on players ’status for baseball-related diseases.

Bench coach Hensley Melens, who missed the first four days of workouts, has been in camp for the past two days. Only Chili Davis was absent on the coaching staff – he chose to work remotely from home in Arizona because of coronavirus concerns.

Jacob Ram, who opened the camp with the Mets, fired the Angels waffle. The Mets added right-handed pitcher Riley Gilliam to their player pool.

The Mets played their first intrasquad scrimmage, which lasted 2 innings. Delin Bettons, Paul Sewald, Justin Wilson, Tyler Bashler and Juris Familia all took action from the mound.

Rojas was asked about the Mets’ scheduled exhibition games against the Yankees on July 17 and 18. The first of those games is set for City Field, and the second is at Yankee Stadium.

“I can’t wait to see another team,” Rojas said. “I’m really excited that we can face each other [uniform]Especially since we are a team that is going to watch it six times in the regular season, so this is good for us. “

It is still possible for the Mets to add a third exhibition game.

It’s Rosario Security protocols implemented for workouts are still not used.

“It’s uncomfortable, in the sense of being too far from the players,” Rosario said through an interpreter. “This is one of the things I used to do throughout my career and now we can’t do it. It’s uncomfortable.”