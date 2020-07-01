Remember when the women of Twin Peaks were the newcomers again?

Who wrote Ananda Pellerin, CNN

Before Netflix, before the sagas like “Game of Thrones” – before the high-speed internet – “Twin Peaks” was.

It is not stretchy to say that without “Twin Peaks” there would be “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, “Riverdale” and “Gilmore Girls”. David Lynch’s police policy, which aired 30 years ago on April 8, 1990, brought Gothic Americana to the mainstream.

Equal parts “Twilight Zone” and “Dynasty,” “Twin Peaks” are a departure from the traditional storylines of popular prime-time dramas such as “L.A. Law” and “MacGyver.” Its legacy extends beyond its short-lived (two seasons, the third until its release in 2017) and beyond cult status, into Time and Rolling Stone covers and water cooler conversations worldwide.

Catherine E. Coulson as “Log Lady” Credit: ABC Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television / Getty Images

The town of Westcoast, the backstory, the sexual escape and the lurking “darkness” lurking nearby, is not the only unsolved mystery of who killed the returning queen Laura Palmer. Woods. Shot in the film, the show was an exceptional one for TV at the time, with Lynch’s signature psychological gender surrealism (appearing in previous indie releases “Blue Velvet” and “Eraser Head”) visually and emotionally satisfying everyone’s tension.

Kel MacLachlan FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, and Michael Oantkin Local Sheriff Harry S. Truman Credit: ABC Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television / Getty Images

This accent owes much to the show’s attire, protected by longtime Lynch collaborator Patricia Norris. Typical staples have been updated and worn with modern comfort from past decades, but the trends that define the next decade are still in their infancy, making “Twin Peaks” time out of date.

There is no shortage of compelling characters with different forms. From coffee-obsessed FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) to his beige trench coat and Brill-creamed officer cut, to Hawaii-shirted psychiatrist Dr. Jacoby (Russ Tamblyn), the Lady Lady (Katherine) appears in her. glasses.

Audrey (Sherlyn Fenn) performs her infamous solo dance at Double Or Diner Credit: From YouTube

Women in particular have the twin spirits of the oppression and desire of the town, and no more than pot-stirring teenager Audrey Horn (Sherlyn Fenn). Daughter of skiing tycoon Benjamin Horn, Audrey is bored, gin humorous and doesn’t care what anyone thinks. When we find her father gazing around in the wood-covered Great Northern Hotel, she is pictured in a 1950s girl with saddle boots and a pink Angora ater lookout, as she worries about a recent town murder and a group of Norwegian businessmen. Skirt.

Audrey Horn (Sherlyn Fenn) smoking in the school bathroom Credit: From YouTube

Audrey Horne (Sherlyn Fenn) at the One-Eyed Jacks brothel Credit: From YouTube

With Audrey trading her flats for red cat heels in her school locker or smoking cool in the girls’ bathroom, with her A-frame eyebrows and figure-hugging ater look, we shouldn’t be surprised. The scene where the lobbyists were pushed to pressure Hollywood to stop smoking on-screen actors – because that’s cool. Or, in a moment that made TV history, Audrey, in a short black dress, twisted the cherry stem with her tongue.

The obvious successor to Veronica Audrey’s Teen Vamp personality in “Riverdale,” however, is 90’s Courtney Love, with her broken pin-up look; Rory and Lorelai, independent and enthusiastic of “Gilmore Girls,” were thrown in with some jeans and MAC lipstick; And the gutsy and seductive cheerleader parenting of “Glee.”

Donna Hayward Laura Flynn Boyle is crying at her desk Credit: CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

At the other end of the mid-century spectrum, Donna, the good-hearted daughter of a town doctor, was cut from the finest girl-next-door garment. As she breaks down in tears in the middle of the class, her best friend Laura suddenly finds out that something terrible has happened, but it’s hard to get distracted by her impeccable nails.

But Lynch’s craze didn’t end with the 1950s. Double Or Diner Owner Norma (played by Peggy Lipton of “Bewitched” and “The Mod Squad” fame) updates the look of a working-class diner on “Alice” that ran from 1974 to 1985, bringing the elegance of the ballgown with integrated apron and leg-of-mutton To her blue-and-white uniform full of sleeves.

Peggy Lipton is the owner of Norma Jennings, Double Or Diner Credit: ABC Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television / Getty Images

Similarly, Josie Packard (Jon Chen), the town’s former mill owner’s extraordinary chic widow, dispels pure glamor. With a crop of red lips and a crop of jet-black hair, she bridges the gap between 1980s power suits and more relaxed tailoring that takes hold in the 90s. Whether she is wearing a green silk bathrobe, red ater look, or high-waisted check pants paired with a structured brown cardigan, Josie always looks directly to the runway.

Joan Chen is Josie Packard, widow and heir of Samil in Twin Peaks Credit: ABC Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television / Getty Images

The first season of Twin Peaks had only eight episodes, but it was enough to keep the 1990s on a stylish, upfront note. Wool sweaters, wool cardigans, wool tights, A-line skirts and plaid, plaid, plaid will soon be reflected in the Seattle grunge and “Clueless” cuteness Lack of fashion accessories and short hair on women become part of the decade’s minimalist style code.

David Duchovny as DEA agent Denise Bryson Credit: From YouTube

Season two is full of its own pleasant surprises – DEA agent and trans woman Denise Bryson, played by David Duchovny, arrives in town – and the reboot has given fans a long-time hit of small-town whimsy, where the first eight episodes of 30 years are exclusive, yet to be replicated Magical attribute.