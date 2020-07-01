Researchers say Jupiter is the only habitable ocean on the Moon

Researchers are increasingly convinced that the ocean in the celestial satellite is “livable” as NASA plans to explore Jupiter’s moon Europa in the next decade.

At a 2020 Goldschmidt conference earlier this month, NASA researchers said they had developed a model that would support the life of Europa, the sixth largest moon in the solar system.

“We were able to design the composition and physical properties of the core, the silicate layer, and the ocean,” said Mohit Melvani Daswani, a NASA JPL researcher and lead author of the study. Said in a statement. “We have found that different minerals lose water and volatility at different depths and temperatures. We have added these predicted volatiles and found that they correspond to the mass of the current ocean, which means they may be in the ocean.”

Research You can read it here, But it has not yet been peer-reviewed.

The sea is beneath a dense layer of frozen crust, which is believed to be at least six and 19 miles thick. Surface temperatures on Europa are exceptionally cold, about -260 degrees Fahrenheit at the equator and -370 degrees Fahrenheit at the poles, According to Space.com.

Although it is widely believed that the ocean is warm, researchers say it is caused by the breakdown of minerals by tidal forces or radioactive decay. According to Universe Today.

“The ocean was supposed to be sulfuric,” Daswani explained, “but our simulations, along with data from the Hubble Space Telescope, show that chloride is abundant on the surface of Europa. Water chloride is rich. We believe that this ocean is very livable for life. ”

In August 2019, NASA confirmed it Start a mission to Europa, A trek that can answer whether the icy celestial body is habitable for humans and supports life.

The Europa Clipper, which can be launched in 2023 but has the basic commitment of “launch readiness date by 2025”, is the mass spectrometer on the craft used to determine the mass of ions in an atom.

According to NASA, the mission will cost about $ 4 billion for a solar-powered clipper. The sixth largest Europa of Jupiter’s 79 known moons, the space agency has previously stated that the mission is to investigate “whether life-threatening conditions and respect for our insights on astrobiology”.

The 2018 study expressed concern Europa’s surface can be very porous, which can damage any probe that touches its surface.

In December 2019, A study is suggested If there is life in Europa, it is indigenous to the moon and not related to humans.