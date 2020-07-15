Resource — Derrick Henry, Titans attain settlement on 4-12 months, $50M deal

The Tennessee Titans and star managing again Derrick Henry have arrived at settlement on a 4-12 months, $50 million contract that consists of $25.5 million certain, a source advised ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Titans have announced the deal is official but did not contain the terms. In a person offseason, the Titans have now arrived at new offers with Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Henry’s agreement, which averages $12.5 million for every 12 months, can make him the NFL’s fifth-highest-compensated functioning back again, trailing only the Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey ($16 million), the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott ($15 million), the Jets’ Le’Veon Bell ($13.1 million) and the Texans’ David Johnson ($13 million).



This agreement marked a modify in plans, as a supply stated Tuesday that the sides were being not expected to achieve a extensive-time period deal by Wednesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline for franchise gamers.

‪Henry received the NFL speeding title with 1,540 yards last season and has posted consecutive seasons of far more than 1,000 yards.

Of all NFL managing backs with at least 200 carries previous period, Henry’s 5.1 yards for every carry was the maximum.

Henry proved to be a important component of Tennessee’s offense, particularly in the playoffs.

“I have said it right before, I’ll say it all over again, Derrick is an important section of what we do. Derrick is an significant component of our soccer staff,” Titans basic manager Jon Robinson mentioned at the NFL blend in March. “Derrick experienced a wonderful calendar year for us. He led the league in rushing and created off of the second 50 % of his 2018 season. He cares about his teammates and performs tough, and he’s great in the local community.”

Participant APY Christian McCaffrey $16.0M Ezekiel Elliott $15.0M Le’Veon Bell $13.1M David Johnson $13.0M Derrick Henry $12.5M* * As noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Entering the AFC Championship Activity, Henry had accounted for 69% of the team’s full offense. For the duration of Tennessee’s run into the playoffs, Henry also turned the initially player to rush for 180 or a lot more yards in a few consecutive video games. The fourth-yr managing back took on extra of a management position with the Titans previous time, drawing praise from coach Mike Vrabel.

“His management capacity improved. He grew to become a chief,” Vrabel explained soon after the Titans’ 20-13 playoff gain in excess of the New England Patriots. “I imagine he helped guide this football workforce and carried my concept and our staff’s information into the locker area. His toughness, hard work and toughness allow for him to be a leader. He was fired up and talked to guys on the industry and locker room, and they listened.”

Due to the fact staying picked in the 2nd spherical of the 2016 draft out of Alabama, Henry has rushed for 3,833 yards on 804 carries (4.8 YPC) and scored 38 touchdowns. He also has caught 57 passes for 578 yards and three touchdowns. He received the Heisman Trophy in 2016.