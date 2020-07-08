Review of ‘Mucho Mucho Amore: The Legend of Walter Mercado’: All Signs Good For Netflix Fans Looking Back On TV Astrologer

Mercado, who grew up in Puerto Rico, started as a dancer and actor in telenovelas before stumbling upon his astrological instruction shtick in 1969, positively modestly dressing Liberace in flowing clothes and jewelery. Even during the era of rampant homophobia, his gender-unfavorable enthusiasm proved to be a low barrier to wild success, a type that made him a caricaturist, but still personified in millions of homes throughout Latin America and around the world.

That winning profile becomes a fun part of the story, but the darker side of the controversy in the interview between Mercado and his longtime manager, Bill Bakula. After basically signing his name (innocently, Mercado and his close friends), Mercado is wounded in a long legal battle, describing his mysterious disappearance from the airwaves and his asceticism when directors Christina Costanti and Kareem Tabsh get him. To collaborate for the film.

In his late 80s (not that he admitted it), Mercado, who Died last year , Describing himself as a “force of nature”, remains a perfect performer. Even though the stage has changed from the one he occupied, it is amazing that he has an audience again.

Mercado is a charming character, but adept at breaking inquiries with crooked one-liners and careful rehearsal of filmmakers without ever penetrating into his decorated shell. Questions about his sexuality, the LGBTQ icon, or his beliefs (his act includes a kind of religion and New Age spirituality) have been politely dismissed or avoided, leaving nothing to his relentlessly cheerful message.