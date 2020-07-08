entertainment

Review of ‘Mucho Mucho Amore: The Legend of Walter Mercado’: All Signs Good For Netflix Fans Looking Back On TV Astrologer

15 mins ago
Add Comment
by Henry L. Joiner
1 Views
Review of 'Mucho Mucho Amore: The Legend of Walter Mercado': All Signs Good For Netflix Fans Looking Back On TV Astrologer
Henry L. Joiner
Written by Henry L. Joiner

Mercado, who grew up in Puerto Rico, started as a dancer and actor in telenovelas before stumbling upon his astrological instruction shtick in 1969, positively modestly dressing Liberace in flowing clothes and jewelery. Even during the era of rampant homophobia, his gender-unfavorable enthusiasm proved to be a low barrier to wild success, a type that made him a caricaturist, but still personified in millions of homes throughout Latin America and around the world.

That winning profile becomes a fun part of the story, but the darker side of the controversy in the interview between Mercado and his longtime manager, Bill Bakula. After basically signing his name (innocently, Mercado and his close friends), Mercado is wounded in a long legal battle, describing his mysterious disappearance from the airwaves and his asceticism when directors Christina Costanti and Kareem Tabsh get him. To collaborate for the film.

In his late 80s (not that he admitted it), Mercado, who Died last year, Describing himself as a “force of nature”, remains a perfect performer. Even though the stage has changed from the one he occupied, it is amazing that he has an audience again.

Mercado is a charming character, but adept at breaking inquiries with crooked one-liners and careful rehearsal of filmmakers without ever penetrating into his decorated shell. Questions about his sexuality, the LGBTQ icon, or his beliefs (his act includes a kind of religion and New Age spirituality) have been politely dismissed or avoided, leaving nothing to his relentlessly cheerful message.

Mercado’s admiration stems largely from those who remind him of what he means to them, including Lin-Manuel Miranda – whom he can only describe as a timely crossover “Hamilton” – granted the audience with Mercado. Miranda described him as an “oasis” on Spanish-language TV and was emotionally charged with spending time in the presence of Mercado.

Although it was mainly discussed in the context of the lawsuit, “Mucho Mucho Amor” (Mercado’s signature sign-off) does not detail much about Mercado’s association with phone-in services and TV ventures such as Psychic Friends. Network to exploit desperate people.

READ  Tom Hanks says the mask was easy to wear in the first TV interview since he recovered from Kovid-19

Not just about a central takeaway man, but the warm nostalgia he refers to – as Miranda and others recall, the Grandmothers were running through the zodiac constantly, hitting them with grandmothers every minute he came. A sense of hope.

While playing the documentary at the Sundance Film Festival, Costantiani Told CNN Mercado “Like Oprah, mix Mr. Rogers and a little Liberace.” If “Mucho Mucho Amor” did so little to punctuate that great mystery, there would be no other way for the power of nature to be Walter Mercado.

“Mucho Mucho Amore: The Legend of Walter Mercado” premieres July 8 on Netflix.

You may also like

About the author

Henry L. Joiner

Henry L. Joiner

Extreme social media buff. Typical reader. Zombie evangelist. Future teen idol. Avid travel enthusiast.Wrote more than 30 columns for City Line, the city supplement of The Hitavada, topics ranging from films, to politics, to current affairs and even television serials. Also wrote features, city reports, profiles, a film review, and covered special events like a film production house launch, college fests press conferences and industrial events.

View all posts

Leave a Comment