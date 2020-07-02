It may not seem big to play the old star who broke away from his daughter, but Deniyev and Japanese writer-director Hirokazu Kore-Eda (who received top honors at the Cannes Film Festival) are spinning air.

While that episode is confusing from a public relations point of view, everything about her latest film is completely simple, yet moving. Much of Deneuve’s obsession with Fabianne, she – who is said to be a miserable mother – makes it clear that she’s also a movie star, and that’s where her priorities lie.

History is buried when her daughter, Lumir (Juliette Binoche, sensational) returns from New York to France with her actor husband (Ethan Hawke) and their young daughter (Clementine Grenier). They come to celebrate the release of her mother’s memoir, but they appear in more snippets than usual, with Fabianne playing a supporting role in a sci-fi film in which she is outraged and envious of the young starlet (Manon Clavell).

The film in the film is about a mother-daughter relationship – albeit with a futuristic twist – that provokes and acknowledges the tension between Fabien and Lumir. “What a pain. He takes himself too seriously,” Fabien muttered during the initial exchange between the two. “From whom does she take it?”

Adding to the problem, Fabienne’s longtime butler-handler Luke (Alain Liebolt) is suddenly out of a job when he fails to recognize him in his book. This creates a reason for Lumir to stick around, helping her mother squirm through the filmmaking process, while at the same time trying to control her disapproving, ambivalent attitude toward everyone around her.

Most commonly thrown in English, “The Truth” (or “La Verite” in France) may violate Seinfeld’s “hug and not learn” rule, but it does so by providing a rattle of humor and sadness. The film suggests that childhood revenge and old wounds – especially toward parents and family members – can be distorted with the passage of time. “You can’t trust memory,” Luke told Lumir, seeing all this.

The lion’s share of films redirected to streaming and on-demand platforms since the Coronavirus shut down was, frankly, not very good, with one exception for the Oscars – considering movies that were originally shown at home as potential nominees – mostly Moot.

On the contrary, Deneuve’s career-capping role by all rights resonates with award voters. This is a show that will not be forgotten anytime soon, and the X factor will be nostalgic for other aspects of her history.

