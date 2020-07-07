Richard Quest: I got the Kovid-19 two months ago. I am still finding new areas of damage

The virus is like a tornado. When it landed, it rushed through the body, causing confusion, confusion, cough, damage to every organ it touched. Some do not survive its visit. Those who do, when it is gone, will survey the damage done to the human landscape and discover that it is far greater than first thought. My symptoms are mild: I have never had trouble breathing, or lost knowledge or smell. I was wiped out and I always had a “cough” which is now back.

Covid cough is not the same as your normal cough (what doctors respectfully call “productive cough”), which is quite typical. It is dry, raspy, brown, coughing. In my case, a very short, exhausting gas, followed by a long, deep, chest-slamming dead cough, had standers wondering if I was going to stand up.

I tested negative for the virus and positive for antibodies and my doctor said it would not return. But there are days when I think it exists.

I also found new areas of damage: I am very clumsy now. I have never been a very lysome person, no one has ever called me charming, but my clumsiness is off the chart. If I reach for a glass, or take something out of the cupboard, I’ll knock it down, or fall to the ground. I was crawling and flying. I fall on the furniture. That part of my brain that subconsciously adjusts the arm and movement to the obstacles it sees.

Sometimes there is mild confusion. Subtle delay in thought, contraction with a word. No one except me.

My digestive system is weird, to say the least.

No matter what I call them signs, symptoms or debris – my body is not right.

Doctors try to reassure me that this is exhausting, but they can never tell me. Last week was bad. The cough was with me for days, I was tired and needed to take naps. I turned on the camera tripod, then got on the chair! I was worried but not scared. This week is already pretty good.

For those who are not covid, or who have seen the chaos that has left it, again, I urge you to do all you can to avoid this tornado.

It roars through the body – kills some people on the way – hurts everyone in its path – and then looks around when you think “well, thank God it’s gone”, the damage is everywhere and will be with you long after the crisis has passed.

Covid is a long-tailed tornado.