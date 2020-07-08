Rock & Roll Hall of Fame replaces live induction ceremony with HBO Special

The event is changing due to the ongoing Kovid-19 crisis.
The show is available on HBO and airs on HBO Max at 8 pm. EST / PST on November 7th. HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company.
This year’s show will replace the 35th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, to be held live on May 2.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 induction class includes Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and Ahmet Ertegan Award honors John Landau and Irving Azoff.
“To protect the health and safety of our motivators, their families, our staff and our attendees, we have made the decision that a scheduled live event is not possible,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. In a statement. “Together with HBO and Executive Producer Joel Galen, we are creating an exciting event that honors our 2020 entrants, with their outstanding contribution to music and the impact on a generation of artists who have followed them.”
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland is now open and will launch the 2020 Inductee Exhibit on August 14th.
The 36th celebration of the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction move to Cleveland is on the decline.
