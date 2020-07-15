NASA suggests it is a go for a rocket start this morning from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, and it is attainable to see it from the Susquehanna Valley. According to a NASA information release, the window to start the rocket opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday. If all goes as prepared, the rocket is probable to see in the southeastern sky between 60 and 90 seconds right after start from the Susquehanna Valley. The rocket is carrying a classified payload for the Countrywide Reconnaissance Office environment, suggests NASA. NASA says there is a 90% probability of appropriate temperature for start with some fog and cloud include possible. The rocket is a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV. It is 78 feet tall and is made of three stable-fueled motors from a decommissioned Peacekeeper ICBM and a commercial reliable rocket higher stage. The U.S. House Power Space and Missile Units Centre Start Organization Plan is supplying launch products and services for the mission. NASA will be streaming the start are living in this article.

